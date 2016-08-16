The Elicto ES-330 Is the Ultimate Electronic Spin Mop and Polisher Designed to Revolutionize the Cleaning Routine

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --The Elicto ES-330, the revolutionary new electronic spin mop and polisher that makes the daily cleaning process a breeze, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Elicto ES-330 is an innovative take on the classic spin mop with an updated dual spin and polisher with microfiber attachment that perfectly cleans any type of surface whether wood floors, laminated flooring, tiles, stone, or marble. While users clean, the mop spins, rounding up dirt, dust, and stains in one swipe.



"Unlike regular mops that require you to use pressure and strain your hands, arms, and back, the Elicto slides super easily on the floor for a fast and easy cleaning routine," says founder and CEO Shin Kang. "No need to carry bulky buckets of water or use a dozen different products to get the results you long for. No more slipping hazard, no more waste!"



The Elicto is 3-in-1 smart product that combines a mop, a polish, and a scrubber all in one. The interchangeable microfiber material fitted on two high powered rotators with 250RPM makes house cleaning easier than ever. In addition, the cordless design with LED functions mean users can clean every room of the house or the most hard to reach corners without trying to find an available outlet. The Elicto is powered by a strong and durable rechargeable batter that is quickly charged with a minimum of two hours that provides up to 35 minutes of use.



The Elicto ES-330 has been designed with an extra-long, ergonomic handle which will allow users to use the mop without ever having to bend over or struggling to clean under furniture. In addition, the Elicto ES-330 includes a 330ml water tank capacity that sprays with the touch of a button. The tank can be filled with any type of liquid, store bough floor cleaning detergents, or homemade organic detergents. The included microfiber is 100% machine washable, which means users no longer have to spend money purchasing mop replacement attachments.



"We have had a lot of experience working in different types of retail environments, whether it's working in a restaurant, bar, offices, retail stores, mall spaces, and more. It was such a hassle to fill the big buckets with water and use the wet mops to clean our floors," adds Kang. "This was back breaking work. It was also very messy. With the Elicto, you will never have to worry about cleaning your floors again!"



The Elicto was recently voted as a Semi-Finalist in an upcoming Good Housekeeping Contest and is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2bkWluc



About Elicto

Located in New Jersey; Elicto is a prestigious Home goods and Cleaning appliance brand committed to improving the quality as well as efficiency of daily routine cleaning through constant innovation. Our Electronic Spin Mop and Polishers are made with innovative technology designed to ease the daily cleaning process.



For more information on Elicto please visit http://www.myelicto.com/