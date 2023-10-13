The eMaxx 2023 Risk Management Summit: Reimagining Possibility

Peabody, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2023 --From all perspectives, record inflation, monetary tightening and increased geopolitical risk have prompted many companies to take a closer look at how adept they are at confronting crisis. The ability to absorb shocks and pivot quickly requires innovative thinking. At the forefront of these fresh new strategies is the eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies, which has announced its 2023 Risk Management Summit: Reimagining Possibility, October 15-18, at The Boca Raton in Florida.



eMaxx has made an indelible mark on the captive insurance market with its tech-enabled approaches to delivering risk management and claims management. By empowering clients as true partners in the captive insurance experience, eMaxx has become a respected industry leader, nationwide. With solution-based initiatives, this commercial insurance trailblazer will host one of the biggest and best risk management conferences of the year.



The Summit offers something for everyone: small and middle market companies, commercial property and casualty insurance firms, insurance brokers and agents, defense law firms, risk management and technology service providers and claims management service providers. Participants come for a variety of reasons, but most are looking for 21st century answers to foundational questions in an increasingly litigious and technical world. These issues include: improving property and casualty insurance programs, innovating variable cost captive solutions, learning new loss prevention and safety techniques, implementing effective risk management technologies, finding smarter liability defense strategies against reptile theory, managing workers' compensation claims and using risk management technologies to make changes in driver behavior.



The three-day conference underscores the importance of key areas: 1) risk management, 2) loss prevention and safety and 3) claims and litigation management.



Maximizing insurance through alternative risk solutions is at the core of eMaxx. Several Summit sessions will focus on industry best practices in niche markets such as utilities, energy and specialty transportation. Technology goes hand in hand with risk solutions, especially for these vertical industries. eMaxx's expertise in this area is unparalleled. An entire session on risk management will feature eMaxx's preferred technology partnerships and the newest platforms that have been released into the marketplace. These preferred technology providers will preview what's expected in the future and how to gain access to these hot new products. Innovations include everything from platforms to mitigate distracted driving to the state-of-the-art preventative vehicle maintenance and benchmarks for post-accident emergency response.



eMaxx experts will spotlight insights and perspectives of special interest to defense counsel. For example, a segment on defending the witness for reptile theory will discuss the implications of preying on jurors' fear of danger, rather than looking at overall safety protocols. Another timely topic, hiring practice and workers compensation denials, will offer advice about using light duty during return-to-work transition and educating employees about their work environment to enhance loss prevention. Legal experts will also share data on the latest changes to Florida tort reform and how it has impacted employment litigation.



In addition to these core topics, training for brokers—both new to selling alternative risk insurance solutions and experienced in captives—is on the agenda, along with spirited roundtable discussions that underscore the importance of leading with safety and partnering with experts in the field.



Winston Churchill once said, "The price of greatness is responsibility." This fall, do the responsible thing for your company and invest in decision making that will bolster your risk management tactics and ignite your business's future. Maximize your insurance with tech-enabled solutions. Learn how at the eMaxx Summit.