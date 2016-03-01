The Emily Stillman Foundation Welcomes HEATHER THOMSON Founder of Yummie, Inc. and Former Real Housewife of New York City

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --Heather Thomson, founder of Yummie, Inc. and former Real Housewife of New York City will be the guest speaker at The Emily Stillman Foundation event, Spring Sensation taking place Tuesday, April 19th at Tam O' Shanter Country Club 5051 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323. Boutiques will open at 11am followed by lunch and program at 12pm.



The Emily Stillman Foundation was created to preserve the memory of Emily Nicole Stillman and to assist in raising funds for both Meningococcal Disease and Organ Donation. The Emily Stillman Foundation is a non-profit organization with 100% of all proceeds go directly towards the mission.



Alicia Stillman has been a very outspoken advocate for the Meningococcal vaccinations especially Serogroup B of Meningococcal Disease. At the time, her daughter was vaccinated with the quadrivalent conjugate vaccine, which protected her from strains A, C, Y and W135. Stillman says she had no idea that a strain existed that her daughter was not protected from. Emily was a sophomore at Kalamazoo College February 2013 when she passed away of Meningococcal B.



Heather Thomson is a fashion designer, stylist, entrepreneur, TV personality, philanthropist, and a married mother of two children—Alexander Jack and Ella Rae. Heather is the creator of Yummie by Heather Thomson, a popular and innovative brand of wardrobe essentials. Heather got the idea for Yummie by Heather Thomson shortly after having children in 2008, when she developed her patented three-panel system, which is now one of Yummie's signature designs. Since the launch of Heather's original Yummie Tummie® patented three-panel tank, Yummie by Heather Thomson has evolved to include intimates and shape, hosiery and leggings, denim, active, and loungewear.



Heather is all about inspiring women everywhere to look and feel their absolute best. In more than 20 years as a successful designer and stylist, Heather has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment including Calvin Klein, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Sean "Diddy" Combs. As the creative director for his Sean John label, she is credited as a major force behind multiple CFDA award nominations. In addition to her work in the fashion industry Heather is an advocate for several charities that have special meaning to her. "Heather is a founding board member of the Kellner Pediatric Liver Foundation, dedicated to helping children get lifesaving medical treatment, explained Alicia Stillman founder of The Emily Stillman Foundation. "As advocate for organ donation, Heather is the perfect guest speaker since we have a twofold mission and encourage awareness of organ and tissue donation. In recognition of Heather's philanthropic work, she has been the recipient of several awards including the Champion Award from the American Liver Foundation, the Spirit of Life Award from the City of Hope, and the H.U.G. Award, presented to her by the Intimate Apparel Square Club.



Featured regularly as a business, fashion and lifestyle expert, Heather has appeared on numerous programs on networks such as Fox Business, MSNBC, CNBC, CNN and E!, just to name a few. Heather also spent three seasons as a leading cast member on Bravo's ever popular The Real Housewives of New York City.



Alicia will answer every email and phone call staying true to her motto Get Committed, Get Educated, Get Protected, and Get Vaccinated.



When asked what other important messages she wants to make sure people know, Alicia Stillman looks down. With tears in her eyes and she says, "I want people to learn from our tragedy. I want them to realize that this can happen to anyone. "Our goal is to create a world where there is no "wait list" for organ donation, and where meningitis is eradicated, says Alicia. "My daughter died of a vaccine preventable disease because the vaccine was not available to us. It is available now. I could not protect my daughter, but you can protect yours."



Tickets are $75.00 for Spring Sensation Tuesday, April 19th by going to The Emily Stillman Foundation website is http://www.foreveremily.org.



About The Emily Stillman Foundation

The Emily Stillman Foundation is a 501(c)3 philanthropic organization with a twofold mission. To raise awareness of and encourage organ/tissue donation. The second to raise awareness of all strains of Meningococcal Disease.