The End of the Las Vegas Short Sale?

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --Under the “2007 Mortgage Forgiveness Debt Relief Act and Debt Cancellation”, most people doing a Las Vegas short sale had a great tax incentive - even though the debt that was waived by the bank became “income” to the seller, they received an offsetting tax credit for that income (talk to a tax expert). This Act was set to expire December 31 2012 and was extended to December 31 2013 - but there are no signs in the political winds about it being extended again.



So, Rob Flitton, a top REALTOR in the Las Vegas real estate market has been contemplating options for his sellers who will still need a short sale.



“From 2008 until recently, sellers didn't particularly care about the sales price - their lenders did, but they didn't because they often walked away from everything regardless of the sales price”, said Flitton. “But now the selling strategy for a Las Vegas home becomes quite critical because of the two major negotiations that will be needed - one over sales price, and two over who eats the lender’s deficiency.”



Unless the Act gets extended (which most experts believe will not happen), all of the waived debt in a short sale can become raw income to a seller potentially creating a major tax problem. Rob Flitton, a published book author in the field of negotiation, and someone who spent 25 years negotiating major real estate deals with sellers and lenders, believes he has a distinct advantage.



"Now, a REALTOR's negotiation acumen and skills, or lack thereof, can make or break a deal for a client", said Flitton. "Any Las Vegas short sale listing now has to be presented with tremendous self-esteem and value, whereas before it could be presented as an injured situation."



According to local market statistics, the current 40% of underwater Las Vegas homes is down from 63% in late 2012, and a peak of 71% in early 2012, which means the trend is heading in the right direction as the market rises.



