The entrance of ETH2.0 is slowly opening up to retail investors

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2020 --With the advancement of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, the price of Ethereum broke through a new high of 600 USDT in the past two years on November 23, with an increase of 363.14% during the year. At around 10:25 on November 24, the balance of the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract reached the minimum threshold, and the progress was 100%. Driven by the favorable price and progress, more and more investors began to pay attention to Ethereum 2.0. However, Ethereum 2.0 has a high investment threshold, and some industry insiders also believe that it is not suitable for ordinary investors to enter the market at this stage. The early investment opportunities are so precious, do ordinary users really have no chance to participate in the investment of Ethereum 2.0?



The investment threshold of Ethereum 2.0

ETH2.0 will change from the previous POW mining mechanism to the POS mining mechanism. In other words, mining Ethereum used to need to purchase mining machines or find a mining farm. After Ethereum 2.0 is converted to a POS mechanism, you can directly pledge ETH to mine. It seems that the threshold is lowered, but in fact, Ethereum 2.0 has more stringent requirements.



The first is the minimum pledge threshold. The official requirement is that 32 Ethereum must be pledged to become a qualified node. At the current price, the cost of more than 100,000 yuan is required, which undoubtedly hinders a large number of investors from entering the market.



Secondly, there is a certain technical threshold to become an ETH2.0 network node. The node being attacked, the node is not online, the network infrastructure is paralyzed, the node is malicious, etc., may cause rewards to be confiscated, and even pledged tokens are deducted. This is the reason why many users are unwilling to participate in ETH2.0 pledge.



In addition, the Ethereum 2.0 pledge cycle is relatively long. Pledge of ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract is a one-way irreversible transaction. After the first stage of Ethereum 2.0, verification talents may be able to transfer funds. Until the second stage, this part of the pledged assets can be withdrawn to a specific shard. The entire process is estimated to take 2 years. If the market suddenly collapses during this period, users cannot retrieve ETH from the pledge and sell the stop loss. Even in the case of a small drop, the value of the reward from the pledge may not make up for the loss caused by the decline in the currency price.



After the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract was launched, most of the participants were early participants in the technical team or the Ethereum ecosystem. The return rate reported by the ETH 2.0 team is 21.6%, which is much higher than most current DeFi protocols. However, as time goes by and the amount of pledge increases, the rate of return will gradually decline, and the inability to participate in Ethereum 2.0 in time has made countless investors heartache. In response to this problem, the third-party market represented by the exchange has proposed a new solution.



The entrance of ETH2.0 is slowly opening up to retail investors

Where there is demand, there are opportunities. Under the voice of investors, more and more ETH2.0 pledge services have appeared on the market, there are trading platforms that naturally gather users and coins, and there are projects that focus on solving asset liquidity problems. These third parties have mainly solved two major problems: one is to lower the threshold for participation, and the other is to solve the liquidity of ETH. For example, ZB.com recently launched ETH2.0 verification node mining and option token QETH.



ZB.com allows users to participate in Ethereum 2.0 pledged mining through QuickCash cross-chain exchange for ZAPP. QuickCash will lock ETH in the ETH 2.0 pledge contract for verification node mining, and will give users QETH in a ratio of ETH:QETH=1:1. At the same time, the proceeds from node mining will be distributed proportionally to users who hold QETH.



As a third-party trading platform, ZB.com can easily divide the ETH provided by users into parts and reduce the user's minimum participation amount to 0.1ETH. Compared with the amount of 32 ETH alone, it is undoubtedly a good choice to hold a group for warmth. At the same time, investors do not need to spend additional costs to build and maintain nodes on their own, ZB.com will fully assume the responsibility of arranging professional personnel for unified maintenance. Compared with the newly established liquidity project, the veteran exchange ZB.com, which has been operating smoothly for 8 years, has more market credibility, and investors do not need to worry about the security of funds.



The time when QETH is exchanged back to ETH will be opened as appropriate based on the ETH 2.0 launch. According to the ETH2.0 staking rules, if there are enough 524,288 ETH to pledge in the first seven days of December 2nd, the income will be calculated on December 2nd. After the Ethereum 2.0 revenue starts, ZB.com will airdrop the staking revenue of the previous day to users at 12 o'clock every day. The pledge income of Ethereum 2.0 is dynamically changing, so investors' income will be different. The final distribution of reward types will also be distributed according to the Ethereum 2.0 reward plan. If the pledge reward is ETH, then ETH will be allocated, and if the pledge reward is BETH, then QETH will be allocated.



As Ethereum 2.0 currently only supports the conversion from ETH1.0 to ETH2.0 on the chain, reverse operations are not supported. Therefore, at this stage, QETH cannot be converted into ETH in the reverse direction, and it needs to wait until ETH2.0 phase 2 goes online. It needs to be based on the official progress of Ethereum to start the exchange of QETH to ETH, but users can trade QETH to obtain liquidity through exchange. According to the official announcement, ZB.com will also open QETH/QC trading pairs to further enhance the liquidity and exchange scenarios of QETH. But the specific opening time still needs to wait for further announcement. Compared with one-way long-term pledges, ZB.com's QETH can provide investors with more options for hedging risks.



The official exchange ratio of ETH and QETH given by ZB.com is 1:1. However, in the second phase of the ETH2.0 verification node mining exchange benefit recently launched, this ratio has increased to 1ETH: 1.02QETH. The total exchange amount is 500 ETH, and the minimum participation amount is also 0.1 ETH, which ends at 17:00 on November 27. After the event is over, the exchange rate will be restored. The opportunity is not to be missed, and the loss will never come. Those who want to participate should hurry up!