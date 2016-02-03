The Exotic Cosmic Sungod Releases New Track Featuring Charley T Titled Lionesses of England

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --It is rare when a tune receives so much exposure and excitement from fans before its official release, but that is what has happened with the 4-track 18 minute Extended Player(out on iTunes & CDBaby) titled "Lionesses Of England. The first track from the EP, titled Lionesses of England featuring Charley T has become one of the most shared tunes on Twitter.



Kenneth Hodge aka The Exotic Cosmic Sungod, the party pop artist, has released a video to go with the track Lionesses of England. The video features the female England squad showing their heroic battle where they made England proud by going further than the men's team in the tournament. Some fans of the Exotic Cosmic Sungod has called on the FA to make the tune the official England song for the next world cup.



Charley T helps make the tune stand out with her amazing vocals. However, questions have been asked by music industry experts and fans of Charley T and the Exotic Cosmic Sungod on why no major record label has picked up the song. Fans who have predicted it to be one of the biggest hits of 2016 by an independent artist have said the tune should be featured on MTV, and all radio stations in the UK, America and around the world.



The tune is available to download by visiting http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/theexoticcosmicsungodftc, where it is available for $.99. The other three tunes off the EP are also available. They are called, England Women, You'll Never Fine, and Take A Chance. All the tunes are available for $.99.



Lionesses of England has caused so much excited fans have launched a campaign to bring the tune to the attention of the world through social media.



The Exotic Cosmic Sungod said: "I'm excited about my EP, and pleased my fans are enjoying my new tunes."



