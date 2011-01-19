The Expanding Your Horizons Network (EYH/N) Speaks on the Status of Women at the United Nations

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2011 -- The Expanding Your Horizons Network (EYH/N) participated on a panel discussion at the United Nations on January 13, 2011, as a preview to the Conference on the Status of Women. http://www.un.org/womenwatch/daw/csw/55sess.htm



The roundtable addressed the access and participation of women and girls, regarding education and training in science and technology. It also addressed the importance of women’s equal access to full employment and decent work.



Stacey Roberts-Ohr, Executive Director of the Expanding Your Horizons Network, spoke about employment opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) worldwide and how Expanding Your Horizons Conferences help empower middle school girls to learn about new STEM career options through participation in hands-on activities, such as building robots and solving forensic medical “crimes.”



Ms. Roberts-Ohr states, “Participating on this panel was a tremendous opportunity to learn from organizations who share our mission and commitment to empower women and girls. We were also pleased to share our important work and spread the word about how other organizations can bring Expanding Your Horizons Conferences to their own communities, both in the United States and internationally. What a great day it was!”



Additional panelists included: Major General Silva Shevenda, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the UN and Dr. Jerobeam Shaanika, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Namibia to the UN. The panel was moderated by Sylvia Hordosch, Acting Chief of the Gender Analysis Section, UN Women.



About The Expanding Your Horizons Network

The mission of EYH is to encourage young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Through Expanding Your Horizons Network (EYH/N) Conferences worldwide, the Network provides STEM role models and hands-on activities for middle and high school girls. The ultimate goal is to motivate girls to become innovative and creative thinkers ready to meet 21st century challenges. The Network was founded in 1974, and since that time more than 800,000 young women have attended and benefited from EYH Conferences.

