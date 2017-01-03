The Expert Authority Effect 2017 by 3x #1 Best Selling Author & Expert Speaker Mario Fachini Achieves #1 International Best Seller Status on Amazon in Less Than 24Hours

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2017 --IWDNow.com launches it's latest book by #1 International Best Selling Author & Speaker Mario Fachini.



The Expert Authority Effect 2017: Your 7-Step Brain Dead Simple Blueprint To Attract your Ideal Dream Clients By Increasing Your Authority Positioning Today!



Has Just Achieved #1 International Best Seller Status On Amazon in Less Than 24Hours!



Mario Fachini followed the 7-Step Brain Dead Simple Blueprint of The Expert Authority Effect™ contained within the book of the same title, based on the Training within the Expert Authority Effect™ 8-Week Master Class



Taking immediate massive action, following The Expert Authority Effect™ 7-Step Brain Dead Simple Blueprint Mario Fachini and IWDNow.com achieved in less than 24 hours what most authors only dream of to achieve an Amazon #1 bestseller, let alone #1 International bestseller on Amazon.



- Are you frustrated with having to chase down prospects for an answer?

- Prospects weren't really interested in the first place?

- Only took your meeting to be polite

- Can't afford your services?

- Aren't the decision maker?



So was I, that Is why I created The Expert Authority Effect™ for you. So you can say goodbye to the repetitive tasks you don't really enjoy any way make a low impact and instead focus your time, energy, and money on where you can make the most significant impact.



Hi my name is Lorie Tenson I am the published author of 'Taking My Hand Out Of My Pocket' less than 4 months ago I started this journey and I went from having an idea and the possibility to actually getting my book published in 14 weeks and I'm so thankful to Mario and IWDNow marketing for walking with me on this journey, it has been phenomenal and I really appreciate the support that I've received and just everything has been phenomenal and I thank him very much. Thank you Mario, thank you IWDNow Marketing.



~Best Selling Author Lorie Tensen (Grand Rapids, MI)



We will lay out the 7 Brain Dead Simple Steps You Can Take To Attract Your Ideal Dream Clients By Increasing Your Authority Positioning Today



- ATTENTION

- AUTHORITY

- ASSOCIATE

- ADVISE

- ACTUATE

- AUTOMATE

- ADVERTISE



Do these, in this order and you will start making your prospects chase you instead of you chasing them!



My #1 Book For Entrepreneurs To Read In 2017



Mario touches on points I've never heard or read about before. His detailed explanation on why being an authority in your niche is imperative is spot on. The step by step blueprint outlined is exactly what I needed to help me take my real estate development business to the next level. I highly reccomend this book along with all of Mario's other books to any online, brick and mortar, or budding entrepreneur.



~ Dylan Tanaka - CEO of Dylan Tanaka & Associates Realtors



About the Author:



>>> Authors, Experts, Speakers & Consultants <<<



Are you attracting your ideal dream clients, or working with anyone because you think you have to?



Mario solve's this.



Mario will achieve this by taking you through my Expert Authority Effect™ 8 Week Master Class were we take a deep dive into:



- The Expert Authority Mindset of what's really driving you subconsciously to help you overcome mental roadblocks that may have been holding you back.



- Development of your Signature Book, taking your expertise and organizing it in a way that is beneficial to your ideal target market, so that they can benefit, and you can leverage your expertise, time, and increase your authority positioning.



- Creating your Expert Authority Funnel is a critical step, every business worth its salt has a pipeline and system for solid lead flow, you will have this setup before you even get published, so the leads you will get, have a home to go to.



- Publicity is the lifeblood to all businesses, your's is no different you will be taught time tested proven techniques for garnering publicity and getting your message out with minimal effort and investment.



- Week 5 will cover Your Signature Training which will include structure and development of YOUR 8 week course based on your book of expertise.



- Having a signature brand isn't just about graphics online, learn the true essence of what your brand is in this module.



- Your signature talk is where you can really shine and connect with your audience, development of your signature talk isn't the last step but it is an important one.



- Your Expert Authority Launch™ --- This is the big leagues, get excited because we not only have warmed you up, kept you practicing, but you've had coaching the entire way. It's your time to shine, all you have to do is step up to the plate, we'll prepare you for the rest.



Get a copy of your own FREE report to learn how to create the Expert Authority Effect™ in your business go now to >>> www.ExpertAuthorityReport.com <<<



