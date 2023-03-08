The Experts at Fort Collins Roofing Company Advise Residents on Winter Roof Repair & Replacement

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2023 --Property owners often have questions about winter roof repair in Fort Collins, wondering if contractors can even perform needed fixes in snowy weather. On the other hand, some property owners might ask if winter is the best time to schedule repairs, assuming they might get a discount during a roofer's off-season!



"We get these types of questions all the time," say the owners of Fort Collins Roofing Company, a leading provider of roof repair in Fort Collins and surrounding cities. "We're happy to answer them as they're asked but it's also helpful if property owners understand some basics about wintertime repairs and installation as well."



With that in mind, the crew offers some basic information about roofing and wintertime weather. "First, property owners should understand that a roofer in Colorado can make needed repairs in wintertime. Most will have equipment for clearing snow and other debris so they can address cracks, leaks, missing shingles, and the like. Additionally, an experienced roofing contractor knows how to cover the roof when needed, to keep moisture out of open areas or cracks."



With this in mind, the team notes that roofers don't always offer discounts for wintertime work. "We are sometimes just as busy during winter months as we are during spring and summer!" they note. "The state's harsh weather often means more calls for emergency roof repair in Fort Collins. Also, some property owners put off needed fixes for as long as possible. The next thing they know, snow on the roof means water leaks along interior ceilings. As a result, they can't put off making that call any longer."



However, the owners also don't recommend waiting until winter months to schedule needed reroofing. "While we can work in all sorts of weather and temperatures, that doesn't mean winter is an ideal season for roofing! Also, scheduling needed fixes or new roof installation before winter arrives ensures a strong roof, able to withstand Colorado's harsh snowfall. A strong roof overhead is also more capable of managing heavy ice and other wintertime debris."



Company owners are also eager to share with area residents the signs that it's time to call a roofer in Fort Collins. "Take a look at your roof from the sidewalk or across the street," they instruct. "Do you see missing shingles, sagging areas, or uneven edges? If so, your property probably needs reroofing."



In addition, property owners can spot signs of roof damage even from inside a structure. "Water stains on the ceiling and other water leaks might indicate roof cracks. A cold and drafty interior during wintertime or hot and stuffy rooms in summer can mean a roof that's outlived its lifespan."



Also, the team notes that a roof's age can be an indicator that it's time for expert services. "Any roof more than ten years old needs an inspection," they note. "You probably won't need a new roof after just a decade but a roofer might need to replace some shingles or tiles. Also, your roofer should check the condition of the flashing, vents, and other materials."



After that time, the roofers suggest inspections every two to three years for older roofs. "It's especially important to consider an inspection after an especially tough winter or rainy spring season," they suggest. "Harsh weather almost always means that you'll need to schedule some repairs or other fixes." They also make one last suggestion when it comes to a roof's age and potential repairs. "If a developer built homes in your neighborhood at about the same time, pay attention to when a neighbor schedules roof repairs! If their roof is beyond its expected lifespan, yours probably also needs an inspection and potential replacement."



Fort Collins Roofing Company is currently accepting appointments for free roof inspections and repair estimates for area property owners. Their office location is 215 Jefferson St., Fort Collins, CO 80524. The company offers expert repairs, all backed by a full, written warranty.