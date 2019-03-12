The Exterminators Inc. Crowned 2019 HomeStars Best of Award

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --The Exterminators Inc. announced today that they have been selected as a 2019 "Best of Award" Winner by HomeStars. Hailed as HomeStars' highest honour, the Best of Awards, presented by DEWALT, Canadian Contractor, and RenoRun, recognizes the most trusted home service professionals in HomeStars' network of over 60k pros, vetted and crowned for their commitment to consistency, integrity and unparalleled customer service.



"Our Best of Award Winners set the standard for home service pros in our network," says Nancy Peterson, CEO of HomeStars. "This award is a testament to their unwavering excellence and commitment towards the quality of their trade."



The Exterminators Inc. was honoured at this year's Best of Awards on March 5th at The Vue in Toronto, where winners accepted their awards, had their photo taken with Nancy and networked with fellow winners as a celebration of their incredible achievements. A "HomeStars Best of 2019" badge now appears on The Exterminators' profile as a sign of their commitment to quality, showing homeowners they're a top choice for their next home reno or repair project.



"We strive to deliver the best customer service experience possible while solving pest problems."



"It's a great feeling when your work is appreciated, and receiving a Best of Award is truly an honour," says the owner of The Exterminators Inc. "Providing our customers with excellent service and quality work is the reason we got into this business in the first place, and it's so fulfilling to see it recognized in the industry."



About The Exterminators Inc.

The Exterminators Inc. is a local pest control Toronto based privately held company. The Exterminators Inc. is fully licensed by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and is fully insured. The Exterminators Inc. offer pest control solutions in Toronto and surrounding areas. Our services are guaranteed and we offer warranties for all treatments. We offer extermination services using the Integrated Pest Management system. To learn more, visit @exterminatorinc on Twitter or Facebook.



Join hundreds of happy clients who have made The Exterminators Inc. their first choice for hire.



About HomeStars

HomeStars is Canada's largest online marketplace connecting homeowners with trusted home service professionals. In 2018, 8 million homeowners visited HomeStars looking for a pro for their next home improvement project. HomeStars was created in 2006 to help homeowners make better hiring decisions. HomeStars, an ANGI Homeservices company, is part of a global network of home improvement marketplaces in Europe, the UK and the US, including Angie's List and HomeAdvisor. To learn more, visit @HomeStars on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.