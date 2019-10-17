The Fall Season Is a Great Time for Moving Into a New Place

Clarksburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --Fall is known to be a very flexible time to move. With lower temperatures unlike the summer, and no threat of snow or sleet, fall can be considered prime moving time. With your fall move, Blake & Sons Moving & Storage is here to provide you with their top of the line services.



Blake Moving specializes in helping customers move in a wide range of areas in Maryland such as Rockville, Gaithersburg, and Frederick. They also have recently began to service Fairfax County Virginia. With the amount of work they do in such a wide area, they are more than well prepared to help you with your move during this coming fall season.



For some, it might be easier during the moving process to store items you might not use during the colder weather. Blake Moving provides options that will allow you to keep those items stored and safe instead of having to drag them along during your fall time move. Why lug so many clothes and shoes that you aren't even going to use for months? Consider instead storing them with Blake & Sons in their great storage facility.



Overall, if you need moving or storage services during the fall, Blake Moving Is here to help you out. Give them a call today to make sure your belongings are properly taken care of during your move this fall season.



About Blake Moving

Blake Moving is a family owned and operated, full service moving company that has been operating in the Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and its surrounding areas for over 20 years. Blake Moving offers both residential and commercial moving services for both businesses and families. Commercial services include office and corporate relocation, record storage, hospital equipment storage and relocation, excess inventory storage and more. Blake Moving is experienced in handling highly sensitive materials and use state of the art equipment to ensure safe arrival.