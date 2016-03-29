Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --As A.A. Rayner & Sons approaches its 70th Anniversary in 2017, it is committed to continuing its offerings of stellar services to the Chicago area, revolutionizing its brand with a state of the art online presence which can be found by visiting: http://www.aaraynerandsonsfuneralhome.com



A.A. Rayner and Sons Funeral home was established in 1947 and has since been a part of Chicago's history. In efforts to better communicate with an online audience of "Baby Boomers" and "Millennials", this historic brand now offers clients through their website, the options of contacting them by leaving a message, emailing, or calling in to the 24-hour phone line. Not only can you do that, but you can see the hours of service and the wonderful things the community has to say about the establishment.



In addition to its re-branded online presence, A.A. Rayner & Sons also utilizes the most modern technologies in the funeral services industry. As a result, they have been awarded for their excellence in makeup and embalming specialties as they preserve and enhance the looks of your loved ones.



One of the areas A.A. Rayner is looking to expand awareness in is within their "Pre Need" services offered. Many individuals do not realize the emotional and financial burden of burying a loved one until it's too late. The benefits of preplanning your service allows your family members to have peace knowing your service was carried out according to your wishes as well as the financial relief by knowing expenses have been covered.



Having provided services to the general population, as well as those of political and celebrity status, A.A. Rayner & Sons is proud to welcome its 4th generation of Rayner Family Members, continuing the legacy of A.A. Rayner Sr.



To stay up-to-day with the surrounding Chicago area news and A.A. Rayner News, please Visit and Like the new Facebook page:



(https://www.facebook.com/AARaynerandsons/?fref=ts) and visit our website (http://www.aaraynerandsonsfuneralhome.com) to see the fruits of our labor.