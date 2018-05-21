The FanFood App for Mobile Ordering and in Seat Delivery Is Live

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2018 --FanFood is live on its equity crowdfunding platform, MicroVentures partnered with Indigogo. FanFood is a new, first-rate app that will solve the dilemma of missing the big play at any live entertainment event while waiting in line for concessions.



With FanFood, event-goers are able to place their concessions orders ahead of time, and have it ready for express-line pick up or in most venues, delivered directly to their seats.



This is great news for eventgoers and concession stand owners alike. With the high cost of tickets, being able to enjoy the event to the fullest is an enormous plus. Concession stands will see a definite increase in sales as a result of patrons being able to order at their convenience. What's more, the The FanFood admin portal tracks the orders and historical data of each patron to further assist their food service partner as they prep inventory for future games.



Originally introduced in May 2017, the FanFood app has been downloaded by over 13,000 fans thus far. It was tested during the 2017 Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix event at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. During this three-day event alone, FanFood generated over $40,000 in revenue.



Since then, several major venues have jumped on board and are now seeing astounding results by implementing this revolutionary mobile platform. These venues include the Circuit of the Americas Stadium, a Major League Soccer stadium, two professional golf courses and two music venues.



"When attending a sporting event, concert or another live event, it's only natural to head to the concession stands at some point to grab refreshments," said Carson Goodale, CEO of FanFood. "Most venues do not allow outside food and drink to be brought in. Everyone dreads going to the concession stands, as it means standing in long lines and missing part of the show. Studies show that 45% of fans end up abandoning concession lines and end up going back to their seats empty-handed. FanFood will resolve this issue, improve the fan experience, and ensure that not a moment of the show is missed."



For those who are looking to make wise investments in 2018, FanFood is the way to go. This app is expected to make a huge impact and is revolutionizing the fan experience in the live entertainment industry. With a minimum investment of $100, it's easy to take part in this amazing opportunity.



