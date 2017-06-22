The Fastest and Most Convenient Magnetic Cable to Charge New MacBook and Any USB-C Device Is Now Available

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --The fastest magnetic cable to charge a new MacBook, MacBook Pro, and any USB-C device is now available on Kickstarter. The Baseus Type-C Cable is the first of its kind to charge devices with a max current range of 4.3 amps. This is the highest charging speed Apple applies for the 15-inch MacBook Pro and is double the speed of most other similar cables on the market. A unique L-shaped design and a neodymium magnet makes the Baseus USB-C Cable the easiest and most convenient way to charge a MacBook in the dark or using one hand, and for a safer, less cluttered working environment.



Magnetic charging connectors have proven to be popular with MacBook customers as they safely disconnect from the laptop if the cable is accidentally caught, saving the device from being pulled onto the floor. However, new Mac products no longer incorporate this feature. The Baseus magnetic USB Type-C Cable is the solution. Designed to charge the new MacBook and MacBook Pro, the Baseus Cable adopts a neodymium permanent magnet for an instant and powerful connection, even in the dark or when using one hand. The user simply inserts the tiny, dust-resistant connector into the USB port and the Cable will then attach to it magnetically.



Traditionally, the magnetic function of a cable can greatly limit the maximum current resulting in decreased charging speed. Consisting of a group of young technology talents, the Baseus team has worked to overcome this issue.



"The design of the Baseus Type-C Cable involves tiny parts that require intricate craftsmanship and polished assembly fitting degrees to be durable and to prevent pin blocking and spring burning," said Shiyou He, designer of the Baseus Type-C Cable. "Having performed long-term research and development, we have broken the current boundaries with regards to magnetic USB-C Cables and achieved the highest output yet by inserting a special program and e-mark chip."



The L-shaped design and flexibility of the Baseus Type-C Cable simplifies the charging process, puts an end to tangled cables, saves desk space around the device, and prevents the cord from becoming bent and worn out, thereby increasing its lifespan. It can connect from any way round, upside down or downside up.



Features of the Baseus Type-C Cable include:



-Charges at 86 watts and supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD), the newest power standard that has a maximum power output of 100 watts.



-Suitable for any USB-C device, including notebooks, tablets and smartphones.



-Made from TPE braided nylon materials to achieve a cable which has been tested and proven to be stronger and more durable than any other cable on the market.



-Compatible with a USB 3.0 adapter to enable use of wall charger or car charger, or charge USB-C devices with a laptop.



More information is available on the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1234664819/baseus-worlds-fastest-magnetic-usb-type-c-cable?ref=bwi29k



