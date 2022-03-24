The Federal Innocence Project Moves Forward to Serve American Families in Need

Cullman, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2022 --The Federal Innocence Project (https://thefederalinnocenceproject.com) is a concept that was born in October 2016. Its basic purpose is to fight for Americans who cannot fight for themselves. Those who are actually innocent, or over sentenced. Those who are treated unfairly in a State or Federal criminal courts. After years of private successes, in both state and federal courts, The Federal Innocence Project moves to service the needs of American families around the country.



The managing staff at the Federal Innocence Project consists of Kelly Patrick Riggs, a Nationally known author of Freebird Publishers, and Susan McDonald a renowned legal advocate of the Lovelady Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Together, they realize that ineffective assistance of counsel is the leading cause of our national epidemic known as Mass-Incarceration.



The Supreme Court has held that part of the right to counsel is a right to effective assistance of counsel. Proving that their lawyer was ineffective at trial is a way for innocent prisoners to get their convictions overturned, and therefore ineffective assistance is a common habeas corpus claim. To prove ineffective assistance, a prisoner must show (1) that their trial lawyer's performance fell below an "objective standard of reasonableness" and (2) "a reasonable probability that, but for counsel's unprofessional errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different." Strickland v. Washington, 466 U.S. 668 (1984).



Mr. Riggs and Ms. McDonald use their skills, of refining claims of ineffective assistance of counsel, to assist prisoners who cannot afford the services of professional attorneys. They also serve as legal researchers, legal writing consultants, and case developers. Their passion is to support fair and constitutional criminal proceedings for the underprivileged. In addition, they help prisoners refine petitions for compassionate release like the recently released Savino Davila.



For more information about effective Post-Conviction services visit, https://thefederalinnocenceproject.com.



About The Federal Innocence Project:



The Federal Innocence Project (https:/The Federal Innocence Project/thefederalinnocenceproject.com) is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama (AL). They serve the entire United States touching both State and Federal Inmates. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of supplying necessary information and specialized services to inmates and their loved ones since 2016. The Federal Innocence Project provides services to prisoners and their families who wish to pursue Post-Conviction Relief on behalf of someone in State or Federal custody.