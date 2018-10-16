The Fest Audio F16 Is a Compact, Yet Powerful 16 Channel Digital Audio Mixer Console

Luton, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2018 --The Fest F16, the revolutionary new compact 16 Ch digital audio providing high quality audio at a consumer level price point, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The F16 is an innovative multi-functional digital mixing console. The compact size of the mixer does not compromise on any of the features. With 16 inputs and 8 outputs, the desktop-style F16 offers powerful professional features with an easy-to-use interface for newcomers and professionals alike.



"During my last 10 years in the premium high-end mixing console development and sales industry, I traveled to many different countries to provide training, speak directly with the sound engineers, venue owners, the rental companies and more. I learned from them their audio quality requirements, limitations in the budget, and limitation of the space at venues," says founder and CEO David Kan on the inspiration behind the project. "A compact, lightweight, economically priced, but still capable of delivering a high quality digital mixing desk will solve many of their problems. This gave me the inspiration to develop the FEST F16 digital audio mixer to better serve the market needs."



The F16 boasts the following features:



- Premium touch sensor

-16 Input Channel

- 8 Fully Assignable Outputs

- Relay switch on each output connector.

- Expansion card slot

- 10.1" 1280px x 800px HD IPS Touchscreen

- Vertical Channel link technology.

- 4th generation industrial floating-point SHARC processor, 24bits/192kHz AD/DA



With a sub $1000 price point and an easy-to-use interface with comprehensive tutorial videos, the F16 is the perfect gateway console offering consumer affordability with raw power. Meanwhile, the compact size makes it easy to take on-the-go for performances everywhere from conferences, live performances, churches, concerts, weddings, homes, bands and more.



"Although there are a number of small digital audio mixer available on the market, it is difficult to find one that is below the $1k mark which delivered high quality audio," adds Kan. "The FEST F16 is focused on the audio quality and uses the highest-grade components to achieve high product quality."



The F16 Digital Mixer from Fest Audio is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2A2htkD



About Fest Audio

FEST Audio Ltd, founded in 2018, is a digital audio mixer development and manufacturer with its head office based in the United Kingdom and own factory in China. The co-founder David Kan has been in the industry for a decade with passionate in audio quality. FEST mission is to provide a good audio quality digital audio mixer and economy.



For more information on Fest Audio please visit https://www.festaudio.com