The Fidgi Pen Is on Track to Break Kickstarter History

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --The Fidgi Pen (pronounced Fid-ghee) has become the latest craze among fidgeters of all ages. With unique features embedded within the pen, it's taking Kickstarter by storm.



On February 28th, 2017 the Fidgi Pen team officially launched their campaign on Kickstarter. Within less than 24 hours they reached over 85% of their funding goal.



"This promises to be a real game changer in the fidget toy market." says CEO Adam Mortimer.



The Fidgi Pen team has created a pen that has multiple features on it that allow the user to fidget discreetly. They have designed and tested many different prototypes to bring this product to fruition. There are 7 features on the Fidgi Pen. This includes a copper spin disk, spring flip clip, copper rolling ball, click switch, smooth dip, textured grip and a fully functional pen.



Research has shown that fidgeting can help those struggling with ADD, ADHD and autism. The Fidgi team has made a product that not only fidgeters will enjoy, but will also help people who struggle staying focused and relaxed during the stresses of everyday life.



"The first time I saw the Fidgi Pen I was amazed by how many features were in the pen while still keeping the minimalist design, look and feel." Brandon Harris, Fidgi Pen backer.



The day following the launch, two of the Fidgi team members took to the road. Paul Garfield and Marcus Case have been going from college campus to college campus to promote this campaign. March 1-7 they will be going to the following schools: BYU, UVU, the University of Utah, UNLV, USC, and UCLA. The goal is to have everyone that they talk to help share their campaign on social media so that their project and video will continue going viral.