The Filecoin Mainnet Is Online, and the FIL Price of ZB.com Is as High as 694USDT

The much-watched encryption project Filecoin finally launched on the mainnet, and major exchanges have launched Filecoin token FIL, which has also promoted its price increase.



At noon on Thursday, US time, the Filecoin block height reached the mainnet line requirement. Later, Filecoin officially issued a statement saying that the Filecoin mainnet has been officially launched and so far, the network has been operating stably. To ensure the normal operation of the network, the Filecoin network has now entered the post-launch monitoring period.



During this time, the official will closely track network performance while preparing for the Filecoin Liftoff Week event. Officially, the Filecoin Liftoff Week event will be held from October 19th to 23rd.



InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) is a global, peer-to-peer distributed version of the file system. The goal is to supplement or even replace the Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (HTTP) that currently rules the Internet, and connect all computing devices with the same file system.



Filecoin is the incentive layer on top of IPFS, and a decentralized storage market is built on IPFS through the token incentive model. According to ZB.com official data, the price of FIL is as high as 4690QC (about 694.12USDT).



