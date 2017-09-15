The First Ever Palladium American Eagle Is Coming Soon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2017 --The release of the first 2017 1 oz Palladium American Eagle $25 Coin BU is a significant moment in American coinage, which will take the most recognized and demanded American Eagle series into the new field of the precious metals industry. After seven years of studies and development, the US Mint announced that it will launch its first ever Palladium American Eagle in fall 2017. One of the rarest precious metals on the market will join the silver, gold and platinum versions of the famous American Eagles line. This new program will be the first major change to the Eagle program since the release of Platinum American Eagle in 1997.



The proposed design for the 2017 Palladium American Eagle is absolutely breathtaking! The obverse resembles Adolph A Weinman's Winged Liberty dime design, that was struck between 1916 and 1945. It features Lady Liberty's profile with her hair done up into a winged Phrygian cap, similar to the Roman God Mercury. Inscriptions include "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2017." The coin's reverse showcases another creation of A. Weinman, first designed in 1907 for the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Gold Medal. The artwork presents an eagle sitting on the rock and pulling a large tree branch. It is one of the most impressive and admired reverse designs in many years of American coinage history.



When will Palladium American Eagle be available?



First Palladium American Eagle will be launched in September 2017. Like other U.S. Mint bullion, the American Palladium Eagle will be sold in a limited time range on US Mint network and then distribute to authorized retail dealers like Bullion Exchanges. The United States Mint has never issued a coin struck in pure palladium; this bullion is expected to be one of the most anticipated US Mint releases ever.



A Proof version of the coin will be offered in 2018. It will be struck at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark. The Proof version will have the same design as the 2017 bullion version.



