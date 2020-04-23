The First-Ever "Podcaster Bill of Rights": Own Your Content

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2020 --Podomatic establishes the first, Podcaster Bill of Rights, in hopes of informing and protecting all podcasters and content creators against surrendering ownership of their art and/or allowing it to be endlessly financially exploited. As the artform surges and expands, so do the ways creators are being taken advantage of. Our simple philosophy has always been; What you make, create, and produce with your podcast is owned by you. We are here to support you and help you share it with the world. That is what you pay us for.



In 2004, podcasting came about to enable independent content producers to create and distribute their art freely without restriction. Anyone could add their voice to this new medium.



As an independent producer, you have the right to own, sell, distribute and monetize your content in any way you choose. That's the point of podcasting. Since 2005, Podomatic has been committed to protecting and ensuring your rights and freedom as an independent content creator. Our job is to empower you as a podcaster, not exploit you.



We think about these values and honor our podcasters and their creative rights every day so we thought, let's write them down for not only our podcasters but for all podcasters to know what their rights are as creators.



Podomatic Founder Johnny Mansour added, "We are not a big company but we believe there is space for us to succeed by empowering and protecting our podcasters and their art. Other opportunities may exist but would only distract us from the main focus that has served us so well for the last 15 years; Podcasting."



Here is our Podcaster Bill of Rights - View Podcaster Bill of Rights Take a look, tell us what you think, and always let us know if you have any questions.



Read the Podcaster Bill of Rights Article Here



Post on social media and send it to friends and colleagues to help us spread the word and protect our global community of creators.



About Podomatic

Podomatic was founded in San Francisco in 2005 as a private company with the mission of helping independent podcasters get their voice heard with hosting and distribution services. For over 15 years, Podomatic has helped hundreds of thousands of podcasters get their shows on Deezer, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and more.



Top of the industry features are included for podcasters, such as detailed podcasting statistics, Free browser-based recording and editing software, customizable web pages, embed players for sharing on Social media, and much more. A Podomatic mobile app is also available on both iOS and Android for listeners so they can download, stream, and listen to their favorite podcasts on the go. Since 2005 over 700,000 podcasts have been created on Podomatic; publishing an episode every 30 seconds of every day.