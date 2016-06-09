The First Gamepad to Rival Mouse and Keyboard Control in Professional PC Video Gaming

Madrid, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --From Nacon, in an enthusiastic commitment for continuous improvement of our products, we face the launch of a new generation of Gamepads, competitive by nature, fully customizable and with the challenge of overcoming the experience of playing with the traditional keyboard and mouse. This is what the Nacon GC400-ES: The Alpha Pad does.



Can you imagine your gaming experience in major MOBAs (League of Legends, Heroes of the Storm o Smite) or main competitive shooter (Counter Strike Global Offensive) without the keyboard and mouse? Thanks to Nacon GC400-ES: The Alpha Pad and its game mode Keyboard/Mouse, we could see the next champion squad of LOL at the hands of a Gamepad.



For this gaming revolution, Nacon launched last 23rd of May, a worldwide crowdfunding campaign at Indiegogo, where nacongamers and gamers can help to make this project a reality by acquiring the new Nacon GC400-ES: The Alpha Pad at a very special and unique campaign price. Moreover, backers can participate as campaign ambassadors in our Referral program at Indiegogo, and earn exclusive gifts by recommending and sharing the crowdfunding campaign with their friends and communities.



Among others, the main Nacon GC400-ES: The Alpha Pad highlights features are:



- Design and careful ergonomics that provides comfort and improves the speed, facilitating Combos.



- Incorporates a weight control that you can customize to your preferences.



- A new innovative structure to the right stick, increasing performance and gameplay possibilities.



- An exclusive software developed to provide greater accuracy, rivaling traditional mouse for gamers. (Patent pending)



- Compatible with all games, incorporates an upgradeable software to follow the evolution of video games, in addition to macros customization.



- Two game profiles: Basic Mode and Pro Gaming [e-sports] mode, where you can customize up to 4 profiles in the internal memory of the Gamepad without software installation, just Plug and Play.



- Two game modes: Classic PC (D-Input / X-Input) and Keyboard/mouse mode focused on MOBAs and Shooter games.



The campaign can be followed in real time through the hashtag #naconmaker, in the official Nacon profiles (Twitter, Youtube and Facebook), connecting backers, curious and fans of the project. You can also follow up in the Official project url. And official website in five languages http://nacongaming.com/gc400es-project/



About Nacon

Nacon is a young, european and innovative brand, creating PC gaming accessories since 2014. One motto: offering players the tools to change them into gamers. Headsets, mice, keyboards... Nacon has got all you need to use all your gaming skills.