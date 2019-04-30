London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --The new generation of programmable hardware tokens Protectimus Slim NFC can now have their on-board clocks resynchronized when a secret key is added. The other functionality is unchanged. All users need to set up the token is an Android smartphone that supports NFC. The new tokens with synchronization feature will go on sale on May 1, 2019.



The programmable hardware tokens Protectimus Slim NFC are designed to replace software tokens (one-time password generator apps, like Google Authenticator, Protectimus Smart OTP, etc). If a site offers a two-factor authentication feature for account protection but doesn't support hardware tokens itself, users can simply connect the Protectimus Slim NFC TOTP token instead of an app.



The only disadvantage of this token to date was the possibility of time drift. This problem is inherent to all TOTP tokens, without exception. TOTP tokens contain an on-board clock. Inevitably, the clock gradually gets ahead of or falls behind the actual time. Per RFC 6238, the time difference between the token and server should be monitored by the server software.



But users often don't have access to the authentication server, so Protectimus figured out a way of correcting the token's clock instead. The time will be resynchronized when a secret key is flashed to the token.



The token can be reflashed using the Protectimus TOTP Burner application. Currently, the app is available for Android only. The app scans a QR code containing the secret key, and then transmits that secret key to the Protectimus Slim NFC token. As it does so, it sets the correct time. An Android smartphone used for this purpose must support NFC.



Here are some of our clients who are already using Protectimus Slim NFC OTP tokens: Middle Tennessee State University, the George Washington University, the College of Central Florida, the University of Guelph, the University of Groningen, the London Science Museum, and many other companies. These tokens are often purchased for personal use with Google, Office 365, Azure MFA, Facebook, Dropbox, Github, payment systems, and cryptocurrency exchanges.



Technical specifications for the Protectimus Slim NFC TOTP token:



Display Type

Protectimus Slim NFC mini - LCD

Protectimus Slim NFC ID1 - EPD

Display size

6 digits with time indicator

Size

Protectimus Slim NFC mini - 64 x 38 x 0.9 mm (2.5 x 1.5 x 0.035 inch)

Protectimus Slim NFC ID1 - 85.6 x 54 x 0.8 mm (3.4 × ?2.1 × 0.03 inch)

Algorithm

TOTP (time-based) IETF RFC6238

SHA-1 (supports 16-32 symbols long secret keys in Base32)

Compliance

OATH (Google Authenticator)

Connection protocol

NFC

Application for the token's setup

Protectimus TOTP Burner. Available on Android.



For more than six years, Protectimus Solutions LLP has been creating reliable products for organizing complex two-factor authentication in companies of all sizes — from startups to large corporations. All Protectimus tokens and software are certified by OATH (the Initiative for Open Authentication). The Protectimus lineup includes not only hardware and software TOTP and OCRA tokens, but also plugins for quick integration with ADFS, Citrix NetScaler and XenApp, VMware, RoundCube, SSH, RADIUS, SAML and SSO, Windows Logon and Microsoft RDP, Azure, and OWA.