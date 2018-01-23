The First True Toy Bottle, Bigercup Launches on Kickstarter

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --BigerCup launches a brand new vacuum cup product line on Kickstarter. The super early bird price for the basic set is $25. It includes two bottles and two caps. Bigercup is the first true toy bottle. Each toy bottle, nicknamed a Biger baby, has its unique character setting in the story of the Biger world. Bigercup is designed specifically according to children behavior and psychology, and every part of the bottle is assembled with the utmost care for children.



Bigercup vacuum bottle is both a water bottle and a toy. Its toy figure appearance will certainly appeal to children aged 3 to 8. The idea of Biger cup is that it will let children to treat it as their everyday toy or even companion just like Teddy Bear instead of just a water bottle. It also comes with an original story telling the adventure of Biger babies from Planet Aqua. Thus children will begin to enjoy drinking water.



Biger cup encompasses many unique and fun designs for children's use, such as its helmet-like cap design that not only is fun to play with but also prevents children from accidentally popping out the straw. It is also made with the highest standard materials in the vacuum bottle industry.



Ray Tian, founder of Bigercup, has a 5-year old daughter, who doesn't like drinking water? and even refuses to carry her old water bottle. "I found that my daughter really likes to carry her backpack no matter where she goes. When I ask her why, she told me it's because the shape of her backpack resembles a doll. I suddenly realized that I can do the same to her bottle, and thus the idea of Bigercup was born."



Bigercup bottle is now available in 3 characters: baseball player, fireman and racing driver. Pink and blue soldier Biger babies will be followed with your support.



A Bigercup bottle set includes:



1 stainless steel vacuum bottle

1 PP bottle

2 caps (one to protect the straw and the other one can be use as a cup on its own in case your child wants to share.)

1 alternative straw

1 bottle coat

1 badge

1 pamphlet

1 figure card



All the skin, blush and skelm of Biger baby meet the highest safety standards: BPA FREE, LEAD FREE,NON-TOXIC.



1 straw-liquid silica gel, 100% BPA free and keeps good elasticity

2 inner body-SUS316, mainly used for medical implanting inside of human body

3 inner body-18/8 stainless steel, widely used in food and medical industries

4 shell-PP bottle, can be heated under microwave and disinfected by dishwasher

5 outer body-hot stamping outer surface treatment



About Bigercup

The Bigercup company is a team of talented individuals, its member includes industrial designer with more than ten years of experience, child psychology professional, and veteran user researcher.