The First Wooden I-Beam Chair: Stylish, Ergonomic Design for the Most Sophisticated Home or Office Space

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --January 2016 sees the launch of the new wooden I-Beam chair on Indiegogo. This strong, durable chair is made from solid ash wood and will be adored by even the most exacting interior designer. In recent times, home and office design have seen an increased demand for clean lines, minimalist forms, and ergonomic design when it comes to both appliances and furnishings. Along with a requisite for high-quality products and the use of eco-friendly materials, it can be tough for furniture manufacturers to tick all of these boxes. The I-Beam chair by EAJY Design GmbH, however, meets and exceeds all of this criteria.



Constructed by hand by master craftsmen, the I-Beam chair is available in beautiful, light, natural ash, or for a more dramatic effect, a striking ash black, or ash red. A limited amount of I-Beam chairs can be obtained for an early-bird special donation of €360 on Indiegogo. When the early-bird specials are gone, the chair will be available for €400, which is a discount of 15% from the regular retail price of the chair. It is surely value for money when you consider the materials used, and the wonderfully ergonomic design of the chair that has been refined since the idea's original conception in 2012; small adjustments have improved the comfort of the chair, and yet it is still strong and durable.



That is because in creating the first wooden I-Beam chair in the world, designers Eric and Johnny were inspired by the ingenious strength in the engineering of the steel I-beams of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The wooden I-beams used in the construction of the chair cleverly combine the industrial strength of metal I-beams, like those used in the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge, with the lightweight, natural, warm beauty of wood. Plus, Grade A Ash wood from North America is used, resulting in an extremely lightweight chair which looks stylish and modern and offers exceptional quality.



If you would like an I-Beam chair from EAJY for the most discerning home or office space, snap up a bargain from Indiegogo and help designers, Eric and Johnny continue their campaign to produce quality furniture. EAJY offer free shipping to most locations worldwide.