The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute Announces a Revolutionary New Surgery Option for Treating Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2014 --The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute is proud to announce a new, cutting-edge minimally invasive system for treating carpal tunnel syndrome created by our very own Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice. EndoNerve™ Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release is a revolutionary, patent-pending treatment that uses special instrumentation in addition to a one-of-a-kind supplement, which, when combined, dramatically reduce the risks and recovery time associated with carpal tunnel surgery.



After years spent performing typical endoscopic surgeries, Dr. Fitzmaurice recognized a need for a more advanced procedure and designed the EndoNerve™ Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release to meet that need.



“I’m never satisfied as a surgeon. I’m always looking to improve what’s out there,” said Dr. Fitzmaurice in regards to the development of this new technology.



Unlike traditional endoscopic procedures, the EndoNerve™ Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release uses smaller instruments and increases visibility, allowing the surgeon to see all of the structures as he is doing the procedure, including the nerve, tendon, and ligament. The smaller instruments and improved visibility help to minimize injuries and decrease recovery time.



Treatment is further enhanced by NeuroGen®, a nerve supplement also created by Dr. Fitzmaurice that has been proven through scientific research to improve nerve regeneration, decrease nerve pain, and decrease swelling. While traditional endoscopic surgeries have a recovery time of 20 days, the average recovery time for patients who undergo the EndoNerve™ Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and use NeuroGen afterward is significantly reduced to only six days.



About Dr. Fitzmaurice

Dr. Fitzmaurice is among the most experienced minimally invasive hand surgeons in the world, and he has performed more than 3000 endoscopic carpal tunnel surgeries with a 99% success rate. He’s treated thousands of patients from Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Gilbert, Peoria and other areas of Arizona. If you would like to schedule an appointment at The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute in Phoenix, please contact our office.