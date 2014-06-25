The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute Announces New Cash Pricing Payment Option

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Wouldn’t it be nice to have a concierge level option when it comes to your health care? At the The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute you can. They’re introducing an extremely affordable new cash pricing payment option that eliminates the middleman and gives patients extra benefits.



Forget about filling out piles of insurance forms or paying high deductibles. With their new cash pricing payment option, they’ve eliminated all of those barriers. For patients, this means immediate care at a price significantly lower than the standard deductible rate. And, as an added bonus, patients who choose the cash pricing option receive additional consultation services through Telemedicine, a HIPAA-compliant software system, similar to Skype, that allows users to communicate through video.



Insurance or no insurance, they’ve simplified the process so that patients have one direct low payment for all of their health care costs, including a full examination, diagnosis workup, X-ray, ultrasound, surgeon fees, and surgical center fees, which will vary depending on the chosen facility.



Patients will know upfront how much they’re expected to pay, and they can return home burden free to focus on what matters most: their health.



The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute even provides a payment plan option for those who need it. In short, they’ve designed their cash pricing model to meet a wide range of needs.



One payment, multiple services, no surprises - it’s health care made for everyone.



About The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute

The philosophy behind The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute is a simple one: Strive to always provide the best, most appropriate and most effective care for each and every person who walks through our door.



For Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, this is an all-encompassing principle that guides everything he does in the office and in the operating room. It also is the guiding premise behind our unique level of compassion, commitment and service. And it’s the very heart of his approach to your fastest, most complete relief and return to full function — the minimally invasive approach.



The Fitzmaurice Hand Institute

19820 N 7th St #115 Phoenix, AZ 85024

(480) 428-1754

fitzhand.com