The Flawless Face Pillow Slated to Revolutionize the Anti-Wrinkle Industry

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --Making beauty sleep an actual gettable get, a new product called the Flawless Face Pillow has come to change how women get their beauty sleep. Pulling double-duty to assure that women make the most out of getting some shut-eye, the Flawless Face Pillow is more about what it doesn't have than what it does. How so? Not seen before in the marketplace, the satin or silk - covered anti-wrinkle pillow creates a kind of haven for the head. With a forward-thinking design, the head is comfortably cradled to encourage back sleeping. For side sleepers, left to rest unhampered by the surface of the pillow, the design leaves the portions of the face that are susceptible to wrinkles suspended. No pressure, no wrinkles. Sound revolutionary? With over twenty prototypes under her belt, Inventor and Founder Elena Kaminskiy says it most definitely is.



Elena says, "The impetus of my design stemmed from one question. I wanted to know what would happen if I invented a pillow that wraps around the head and stays on all night. And now, after an extensive design process, we have just that. With the pillow, you can not only curtail sleep wrinkles that eventually become permanent; you can keep expensive face creams on your skin throughout the night. It's just a bonus that your eyelash extensions have a longer life span too. It's a win that ticks all the boxes."



Unique in every sense of the word, the Flawless Face Pillow comfortably conforms to your head and encourages women to sleep on their backs. Made of high-quality custom molded foam for comfort and covered in satin or silk for the best chance at fighting wrinkle formation, this beauty pillow is now available online.



For more information, visit http://www.flawlessfacepillow.com.



About Flawless Face Pillow

The Flawless Face Pillow is a revolutionary pillow that allows users to sleep on their back or sides without creasing their face. Based in San Diego, California, the Flawless Face Pillow was invented and founded by Elena Kaminsky, who struggled to find a solution for sleeping and preserving the products she had applied to her face at night. She was frustrated to find herself with creases every morning and decided to create a solution that actually works.



