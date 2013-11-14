The FlipBook Creator Just Got Better - Now with SEO Feature

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2013 --The FlipBook Creator from the Flippagemaker Business Software Group has just got even better with a brand new feature: the FlipBook Creator is now SEO friendly. Search Engine Optimization or SEO means better results for the end user by enabling them to increase the amount of targeted customers to their website/product.



What is the FlipBook Creator and what does it do?

- The FlipBook Creator is a handy PDF to flash flipbook converter. It creates PDF flip book shows like a real book with double pages and a 3D effect.

- PDF files imported into the software will be retained as per the original appearance while text, image and links will be reserved. Users can make the Search tool available so that readers can search and find keywords instantly.

- Users can optimize HTML Meta Settings including Title, Keywords, and Description for a HTML flip book. With the settings, the HTML flip book is SEO friendly and will be likely to be found through Google search, which means more visits to your publication.

- Google Analytics. Users can add a Google Analytics ID to track the performance of an online flip book.



With the FlipBook Creator, users can produce fantastic, professional looking Flip Books in minutes and instantly share them. In addition, the FlipBook Creator allows users to share their publication with their followers on social network sites to create a powerful promotional tool for their business or service.



As well as all of the above features, the FlipBook Creator comes with more than 400 pre-designed templates, more than 700 pre-designed background images, and a choice of more than 300 brilliant scenes to make add animation to the Flip Book.



Users of the FlipBook Creator will get all of that and more for just $99, and with our 30 day money back guarantee offer, our customers just can’t lose.



To find out more about the product, to arrange a free trial, or to purchase the FlipBook Creator, visit: http://flippagemaker.com/



About Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd

Headquartered in China, Flippagemaker Software Co., Ltd, provides the best software for creating Flip Books. The company was established in 2008; its product gives the user the ability to create flipbooks from PDF, digital catalogs, digital guides, digital books, digital magazines and Internet directories.