Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2017 --Today, The Fred Franks Team of Sellstate Next Generation Realty, one of Central Florida's leading real estate experts, has confirmed that it is proud to host two seminars aimed at assisting veterans and first-time home buyers in Ocala, Citrus Lake and Sumter County Florida on Saturday, February 18th, 2017. The events will be held at the Hilton Ocala hotel located on 3600 SW 36th Avenue from 9 am to 12 pm and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.



Priding himself on helping people to find a great place to call home in Central Florida, the Ocala-based Realtor and his team has a finger on the pulse of local housing needs in the community with over 22 years of experience within the team. The skilled professional and licensed realtor works hard in helping home buyers find both their perfect home and making sure they're in the right mortgage. The Fred Franks Team is on an urgent mission to enable veterans and first-time home buyers to get the keys to their new place following the seminars on the 18th of Feb.



"It's always an honor for us to answer questions and facilitate the needs of veterans and first-time home buyers with our popular morning and afternoon seminar sessions like what will take place on February 18th at the Hilton Ocala, at 3600 Southwest 36th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474" expressed, Frederick Franks, real agent with Sellstate Next Generation Realty and owned of http://www.localrealtyservice.com. "This seminar was specifically set up to help people just like our attendees to find an amazing property in the beautiful and vibrant Central Florida region to call home. I get Veterans and first-time home buyers calling me with questions about what steps to take to buying a home, and coming up with a bi-monthly seminar that will educate the consumer is an important step, said Mr. Franks. I look forward to welcoming everyone to these events and it's heartening to know that word is already spreading about the seminars in the area. It's little surprise really as homes in prime locations like these are terrific for holding their value due to the amazing weather, beaches and premier retirement havens."



Click here to get information about the property market stability in Central Florida and an influx of families choosing to move to the area has made The Fred Franks Team a success story in the region. The trend of people making the decision to settle down and live where others vacation is set to continue. Additionally, with a background as a trusted Mortgage Broker, Frederick Franks, a former veteran and first-time home buyer himself, is expertly equipped to assist with applications relating to FHA, VA and other loans.