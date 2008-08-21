The Fulcrum Group Announces Strategic Partnership with ControlScan

Keller, TX and Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2008 -- The Fulcrum Group (http://www.fulcrumgroup.net), a leader in managed services and security audit and vulnerabilities, announced today its partnership with ControlScan (http://www.controlscan.com), a leading provider of Payment Card Industry(PCI) compliance and Website security solutions, to help its merchants meet mandatory requirements set forth by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).



“ControlScan services allow us to come full circle on PCI compliant needs for our clients,” said Troy Tuomey, Sr. Account Manager, The Fulcrum Group. “It is a perfect complement to our current offerings.”



The Fulcrum Group merchants will have access to ControlScan's leading PCI compliance solution, which includes on-demand security scanning and the Self Assessment Questionnaire. They can also take advantage of ControlScan's security certification seals, which typically help e-merchants realize an increase in online sales and a decrease in shopping cart abandonment.



“This relationship allows The Fulcrum Group to offer a more complete security program, assisting their merchants with PCI compliance and helping protect their merchants’ customers from fraudulent activity," said Jethro Felton, executive vice president of sales and business development, ControlScan.



For more information about the partnership call 800-879-6021.



The Fulcrum Group:

The Fulcrum Group has been providing networking, security and voice-enabled technology solutions for organizations in Texas for more than five years. All Fulcrum team members are seasoned technology professionals, ready to help customers with their needs. The Fulcrum Group offers “One Technology Solution – Yours”



About ControlScan:

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

