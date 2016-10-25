The Future of Audio Pops Up in New York City: Sennheiser Opens New Store and Showroom, Bringing Unique Listening Experiences and Special Events to the City

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --Audio specialist Sennheiser is inviting New Yorkers to journey into the Future of Audio, with the opening of its new SoHo pop-up store. Open up to end of February starting from October 21, it is a destination for truly unique listening experiences, special events and a chance to explore the audio specialist's range of innovative audio products. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to listen firsthand to the HE 1, the best headphones in the world, and Sennheiser's groundbreaking AMBEO 3D audio technology.



Located in NYC's SoHo district, the Sennheiser pop-up store at 134 Prince Street (between West Broadway and Wooster) is one of two new brand showcases for the audio specialist in the city: Later this month Sennheiser will also open the Soundscape, a new showroom at Westfield World Trade Center. Both venues let visitors experience sound at its best and listen to some of the world's finest audio products.



"With both new stores we would like to invite New Yorkers to experience Sennheiser sound firsthand through our products and innovations. The stores will also host events and activities that will share further aspects of the world of Sennheiser, bringing to life our vision to Shape the Future of Audio," explains Guido Karbautzki, Senior Vice President Global Retail Channel. Reflecting on the professional business of Sennheiser, several events will celebrate a new partnership with Roc Nation meant to highlight emerging artists. Along with performances by Kevin Garrett and Mayaeni on October 27, the Sennheiser pop-up store will host artist showcases over the next four months, inviting public and fans alike, to experience these intimate musical experiences. The Entertainment Company Roc Nation and Tidal Streaming will be the official music partners of the Soho Store.



Further exciting events will be announced on an ongoing basis at http://en-us.sennheiser.com/nyc



Step into a new dimension of sound



The new SoHo store has been designed to transport visitors sonically and visually: Stepping into the store guests enter via the sound tunnel, which has been carefully engineered to damp external noise levels bit by bit – making the buzz of the city streets outside recede as you go further inside. This transition in sound is complemented by what you see. The tunnel brings visitors into an area where large screens show the company's core: the Sennheiser logo, a milestone product from the company's 70-year history and Sennheiser's vision to shape the future of audio. "We would like to invite New Yorkers on a journey, letting them literally step into the world of Sennheiser," explains Dennis Wendt, Director Direct Sales at Sennheiser. "The process of entering the store is an evocative way to communicate the story of our brand's rich heritage and innovative drive via the experience".



The store itself is divided into dedicated zones, a 2,150 ft2 public area dedicated to listening experiences and retail, a 540 ft2 showroom for professional solutions. Premium models on display will include the brand new PXC 550 travel headphones, and the HD 1 Wireless – headphones with MOMENTUM. Sennheiser will also show audiophile products such as the HD 800 S headphones and HDVD 800 headphone amplifier as well as the IE 800 in-ear headphones. In addition to its consumer products, Sennheiser will present solutions for the customers in the field of professional audio including the AVX and evolution wireless D1 microphone systems and business communications such as the TeamConnect Wireless.



The highlight of the sound experience is the Sound Temple – a unique space for total immersion in unprecedented audio excellence within the store. Here, visitors can hear some of Sennheiser's latest innovations and high end audio products, such as the audio specialist's AMBEO 3D audio technology. The Sound Temple will also offer rare opportunities to listen to the iconic HE 1, the best headphones in the world. "We want to give customers the opportunity to hear the difference and feel the excitement for the Sennheiser Sound themselves," explains Dennis Wendt.



The Sennheiser pop-up store at 134 Prince Street will be open daily between 11 am and 9 pm.



Discover the sounds of NYC



From the stages of Broadway to local musicians, Sennheiser has a long and proud history of working with the city's audio professionals. At the Sennheiser store, this rich history of supporting artists is brought to life in an interactive map. "The new sound of New York," curated by Tidal, provides an audio-visual exploration of the music coming out of each of the Burroughs. Stefanie Reichert, Manager Trade Marketing Retail Americas explains: "To stay on the cutting edge of technology, Sennheiser partners with artists that are constantly pushing the boundaries of musical expression at the professional level. This expertise from the work in the professional field we bring to our consumer products."



Sennheiser's Soundscape opens at Westfield World Trade Center



As well as the new SoHo store, in late October Sennheiser will be opening the Soundscape – a showroom in New York's newest retail location, Westfield World Trade Center. Set within the striking architecture of the new Oculus building, this prestigious location offers another venue for listening experiences, product showcases and unique events. Sennheiser's co-CEOs Daniel Sennheiser and Andreas Sennheiser share their excitement about opening of the Sennheiser Soundscape in the Westfield World Trade Center at https://vimeo.com/184530807.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser based in Wedemark near Hanover is one the world's leading producers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission technology with its own plants in Germany, Ireland and the US. Sennheiser operates in more than 50 countries. Together with 19 subsidiaries and long-standing trading partners, the company sells innovative products and future-oriented audio solutions which are optimally tailored to customers' needs. This enthusiasm for audio technology is shared by some 2,750 employees worldwide who work for the family-run company, which was established in 1945. Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser took the helm in 2013 and are the third generation to manage the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group's turnover totaled 682 million. www.sennheiser.com