The Future of Computer Gaming Involves Winning Cash

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --The video gaming world has become a medium to watch not just because it has overtaken Hollywood in sales, but also due to the constant innovations that continue to generate new forms of engagement. Gamersaloon.com out of Detroit Michigan is driving forward the next stage in video games. Players of the immensely popular game, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a first person shooter with an estimated 27 million players, are now able to compete against each other for cash in real-time at BountyArena.com.



In BountyArena.com, winners now walk away with more than the gold stars and bragging rights like they would have in the past. Every successful kill within the game is instantly rewarded with real money credited directly to the player's account. Players determine their optimal desired 'bounty' to play for and join games as they please. A 'bounty' is the amount of money earned for each successful kill within the Counter Strike: Global Offensive game, hence the name of the platform, The Bounty Arena.



Competitive gaming, or eSports, is gaining tremendous momentum with an estimated 1.78 billion gamers worldwide, the proliferation of broadband, and engaging content that caters to millennials.



BountyArena.com is live 24/7. The service is simple to use and offers encryption and security on par with online banking. A player signs up for free, adds money to their account, and then joins a CS:GO game for the desired bounty amount. Players can play as long as they like or leave whenever they are done. With the Bounty Arena, upside is virtually unlimited, since as long as there are other players in the game, there is an opportunity to win more money.



GamerSaloon.com has spent the past 10 years building a strong community of gamers within the sports titles such as FIFA, Madden, NBA2k, and NHL, offering head-to-head matches and multiplayer tournaments for cash prizes. With the launch of the revolutionary CS:GO Bounty Arena, GamerSaloon.com is taking gaming to the next level with true real-time cash play in one of the world's most popular games, Counter Strike: Global Offensive.



GamerSaloon's Director of Business Development, Ari Dolgin, sees their new CS:GO Bounty Arena as the future of gaming, "Our real-time platform offers a level of engagement and excitement way beyond traditional video games. Every move within the game has the potential to generate instant cash and players no longer have to wait until the game is over to cash-out. This is truly the future of video games and GamerSaloon is paving the way."



With little more than a steady mouse hand and some practice, gamers will find their pastime may have a payout.



About GamerSaloon.com

BEYOND GAMING, LLC, (https://www.gamersaloon.com), based in Detroit, MI, has been a leading provider of skilled gaming competitions for 10 years. With over $32 Million in Prizes distributed and 900,000 members, GamerSaloon continues to innovate as a eSports industry pioneer.