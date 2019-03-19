The Future of Language Learning Is Coming Soon from Volangua

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2019 --Announcing the launch of Volangua. Created by a collective of professionals from the language education sector, with a mission to make learning a language accessible to everyone, Volangua aims to change the way people access and participate in language courses.



Volangua is a comparison site at its core, built by professionals from the foreign language industry. It uses advanced refine options and reviews to present objective information on its schools and the ability to book directly from its site.



Volangua will offer direct access to language schools for students around the world. The platform automates the booking process and makes the search and process of enrolling students easier.



Francisco Santos Founder of Volangua said, "Comparison websites are helping millions of people to travel, buy insurance or find their next home, but no one offers comparisons for language course using our tech, despite the popularity of learning a new language. We want to make learning a new language accessible to everyone. We want to bring tech to learning a language, that's where Volangua sees an opportunity, to connect users with schools and course suited to their needs."



For schools, Volangua offers a full-service platform where documents can be shared directly with students. Direct payment services are included, along with translation into 4 languages, an instant book facility, display advertising options, plus inbuilt analytics with data on sales, student nationality, popular courses and more. The site features a full review system where schools can add existing reviews from Facebook, Google, TripAdvisor, TrustPilot and Yelp.



For students, Volangua offers the ability to learn any foreign language in any country internationally, direct access to schools, comparison capabilities, fair and reasonable pricing with no additional charges to students versus booking directly with a school. There is also a 'near you' facility, to help students find language courses close to home and the ability to book accommodation and transfers directly through the site.



Volangua launched in Beta on 11th March. A full launch to the public is expected in July 2019.



For language schools looking to sign up, full details and launch offers can be found at http://www.volangua.com.



Media Contact

Contact: Sophia Evgeniou

Email: hello@volangua.com

Telephone: 07951066434