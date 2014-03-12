The Future of the Syrups & Spreads Markets Looks Bright in Brazil to 2017

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2014 --The rate of growth in Brazil’s Syrups & Spreads market exhibitied between 2007-12 will positively increase between 2013-17, according to the new report, “The Future of the Syrups & Spreads Market in Brazil to 2017,” which forecasts an average Y-o-Y growth of 8.7 percent between 2013 and 2017.



The report offers authoritative and granular data on the Syrups & Spreads market in Brazil, including volume and value changes, brand dynamics, and distribution trends. Through its examination of the components of change in the market through historic and future growth patterns, it facilitates the promotion of growth through a proper understanding of market trends, accurate assesment of market positioning, and the confident updating of strategic plans.



Sweet spreads are the most valuable product segment in Brazil’s Syrups & Spreads market. It’s current worth standing is at over BRL $1325.6 million. Jams, Jellies & Preserves will exhibit the most considerable growth since 2007, and this is a trend that is set to continue to 2017, with a forecasted CAGR of 9.11 percent.



The volume of units sold in the Syrups & Spreads market in Brazil over the next four years will increase from 139.3 million in 2013 to 184.6 million in 2017.



- Authoritative and granular data on the Syrups & Spreads Market in Brazil, including volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

- An examination of the components of change in the market through historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers’ behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected, and types of products chosen.

- The latest, detailed data on dynamics in Brazil’s Syrups & Spreads market.



