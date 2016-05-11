Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Cheryl Cran has been given the honor of making the annual list of the 'Top Leadership and Management Blogs'.



For over 20 years Cheryl Cran has been advising hundreds of clients in over a dozen countries on how to prepare for the future of work, how to lead change and how to improve business and profitability through enhanced leadership within the organization. In addition to her own leadership, future of work expertise http://www.cherylcran.com she is the founder of the Evolutionary Leaders Network http://www.joineln.com a portal of (r)evolutionary leadership training that with a very unique one-on-one coaching option supports organizations and individuals worldwide with their leadership talent development and succession planning.



Cran has been recognized and made the list of the best blogs by various sources in previous years, and she continues to be a sought-after industry expert in the hot topic of leadership development and the future of work. She not only talks about what needs to be done she provides the tools and the know how to get it done!



According to Cran, "Organizations today are looking for future of work and evolutionary change leadership strategies to navigate the ever-increasing competitive landscape and be workplaces of choice that attract and retain top talent which is required for growth and increasing profitability." Leadership mastery within an organization is a must. As Cran clearly states: "The Future of Work is Now!"



The list is annually prepared by Health Care Administrator http://bit.ly/1qbN22R. The amazing blogs that made this list were selected based on a variety of criteria. These include creativity, uniqueness, and popularity. Out of the 50 top blogs awarded Cheryl Cran's is on of 9 blogs written by strong women leadership experts.



About Cheryl Cran

Cheryl Cran, CEO of Evolutionary Business Solutions, is a best-selling author, future of work and change management consultant. As an award winning internationally renowned consultant and keynote speaker for twenty years, Cheryl has worked with hundreds of industries, in dozens of countries and with thousands of audiences worldwide to ultimately inspire and provide the know-how for organizations to be adaptive and iconic leaders in their industries.



Cheryl is the author of 6 books including her latest best-selling book, "The Art of Change Leadership-Driving Transformation in a Fast Paced World" (Wiley 2015) and her very popular "101 Ways to Make Generations X, Y and Zoomers Happy at Work" which is a global success and has been translated into several languages and is the guide for training programs that are currently being taught in over 60 countries.



