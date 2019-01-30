The Gallery Game Teaches Players About Iconic Works of Art

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --Viewing iconic works of art in a gallery is a superb way to learn about those pieces, but collecting and handling playing cards that picture them could be more fun. Hiram Romero from Bloomington has created The Gallery Game to make learning about the masters and their art accessible to everyone.



Now available on Kickstarter, The Gallery Game is a fast-paced card game featuring some of the most famous painters and paintings in the world. A beautiful deck of high-quality, gilt-gold edged cards, The Gallery Game contains stunning paintings from artists such as Salvador Dali, Claude Monet, and Vincent Van Gogh. Players of all ages and abilities will quickly begin to recognize the classics as they play the game, which involves taking a card from the deck and deciding who created the masterpiece.



Although the cards have been designed as a game to provide hours of fun competing against friends and family, they are sure to be treasured by art aficionados, students, collectors, or anyone wishing to expand their knowledge of art.



The Gallery Game takes between ten and 30 minutes for two to four players, and up to eight participants can play. Players are dealt a card representing a well-known painter from history and the aim of the game is to collect the three pieces of art that are named on that artist's card. Random action cards in the pack contain instructions that direct players to swap their cards or take another card, making the game more interesting. The first player to complete their gallery is the winner.



The price for a deck of cards on Kickstarter starts from as little as $19 for early birds. Included in this price are 58 paintings, 17 painters and 15 action cards, so players have everything they need to play The Gallery Game.



For a full pledge of $25 or more, early birds will receive a complete set, which includes the cards, as well as a card-sized easel for mounting the deck and eight 3D pieces for holding the players' cards during gameplay. Four blank cards are included within this reward so players can customize their deck. A pouch for storing the easel is also included and the game is presented in a beautifully printed box.



Delivery is estimated for April and May of 2019 but since The Gallery Game is all set for mass production, delivery could be sooner. Romero has plans to create expansion packs for Pop Art, Cubism, Art Deco, Vintage and Retro, Architecture and Sculptures.