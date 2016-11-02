The GAP Experience Set to Perform Live in Downey CA November 11th

Granada Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2016 --Fans of Old School R&B/Funk music across the Southern California area are in for a special treat as The GAP Experience featuring original GAP Band players are set to perform live Friday, November 11th in Downey, CA and Sunday, November 13th in Pomona, CA. Special guests Yarbrough and Peoples of 'Don't Stop the Music' fame will open both shows performing from their impressive list of 80's chart-toppers, including their world-renown party anthem.



Undoubtedly many will ask 'how can you have any type of GAP Experience without legendary frontman Charlie Wilson' (aka 'Uncle Charlie'), to which the members of The GAP Experience will say 'the spirit of The GAP Band is alive, well, and in excellent hands with those who not only backed the Wilson Brothers (also Ronnie and Robert) up as they traveled the world performing funk classics like 'Burn Rubber', 'Early in the Morning', and 'You Dropped a Bomb on Me', but also penned such classics as 'Yearnin' for Your Love' and 'Outstanding'; with each contribution solidifying The GAP Band's place among the greatest funk ensembles in an era when the likes of Cameo, Zapp, Lakeside, and ConFunkShun were also going strong.



The GAP Nation recognizes names like Jimi Macon, Oliver Scott, Raymond Calhoun, Billy Young, Roman Johnson, and Terry Scott -- even more they recognize that with those names comes an undeniably original 'rhythm and funk' sound that sets the stage for amazing shows and studio performances. Add in Charles E. Salter (aka Max'C), a remarkable vocalist with a smooth four octave tenor range, and not only will long-time fans of GAP Band music take notice, but so will those newer to their classic log of hits. One listen to Max'C singing 'Early in the Morning' and 'Party Train' and you will know why his bandmates entrust him with the mic and vocal mantle for bringing back "The Funk" to the music industry worldwide!



Yarbrough and Peoples are no strangers to The GAP Experience, having worked with the original band players during the hit-making days of the Total Experience Record Label and production company. After contributing keyboards and backing vocals to The Gap Band II album released in late 1979, Yarbrough and Peoples went on to release their debut album 'The Two of Us" in 1980. Propelled by 'Don't Stop the Music', an out the gate #1 (Billboard R&B) smash that also reached #16 on the Top 100 chart, The Two of Us went on to achieve gold certification status -- awarded to albums reaching 500,000 units in verified sales. Ensuing albums would yield chart-toppers and show-stoppers such as 'Feel So Good', 'Heartbeats', 'Don't Waste Your Time', 'Guilty' and 'I Wouldn't Lie'. Today, Yarbrough and Peoples continues to write, produce, perform and mentor artists -- and most importantly, enjoy life together.



The November 11th show is slated for The Downey Civic Theatre located at 8435 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241. Tickets prices are $25 -- $35 -- $45 and the Box Office phone number is (562) 861-8211 or via the Downey Theatre website. Show begins at 8:00 PM. The November 13th show is slated for Fox Theater located at 301 S. Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91766. Ticket prices are $30 -- $35 -- $40 -- $45 and available online at http://www.foxpomona.com/events/detail/327120. Tickets are also available for purchase at The Glass House Record Store located at 248 W. 2nd Street, Pomona, CA 91766. Show begins at 7:00 PM.



Management:

Terry J. Westemeir

The Analytics Group, LLC

(o) 918-856-3800

(e) tjwestemeir@theanalyticsgroup.net



Booking Info:

Steve Selak

Selak Entertainment, Inc.

(p) 626-584-8110

(e) steve@selakentertainment.com



About The GAP Experience

The GAP Experience is no 'tribute band' and The GAP Band Nation should expect no substitutes. The GAP Experience members are original band players who toured the world and blazed the charts with amazing hits like Outstanding, Burn Rubber (On Me), You Dropped a Bomb on Me, Early in the Morning, and Yearning For Your Love, With lead singer Max'C, The GAP "Band" Experience appeals to old and new followers by staying true to the heart of their music classics and infusing contemporary production and styling that produces a sound and live performance show that is undeniably electric.



For more information, visit http://gapexperienceband.com/