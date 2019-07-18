The Gary Barbera Barbera Cares Bear Is Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Sharing and Caring for Our Communities

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2019 --All summer long, Barbera's on the Boulevard, along with Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Program, are celebrating this milestone at the Beaches and Boardwalks, from Cape May to the Capital City of Trenton, Center City throughout the suburbs of Philadelphia to the Great Northeast and many counties of Pennsylvania.



In honor of the 30th Anniversary celebration, the Barbera Cares Bear has double-downed on sharing Gary Barbera's favorite Public Service Announcements. Posting even more of these important PSA's such as Don't Text and Drive, Slow Down Phone Down and friendly appeals to support cornerstones of neighborhoods such as the YMCA and vital health foundations such as the AACR- the American Association for Cancer Research while continuing to take part in annual summertime neighborhood events.



The Barbera Cares PSA's are located on environmentally-friendly, as well as useful out of home community enhancers that serve multiple purposes- getting the PSA message out there on a functioning unit that services a need while financially contributing to the community such as Highway Litter removal, Solar Recycling Kiosks, Modern Bus Shelters/ Furniture and the Sun Shelters on the Wildwood Boardwalk and on 6ABC's Digital Message Board on City Avenue.



They've doubled their Barbera Cares Don't Text and Drive, Slow Down Phone Down, Adopt-a-Highway commitment to keep the roadways litter free. Gary Barbera is happy to be the 2002 inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up. The Adopt-a-Highway Signs help to pay for highway cleanliness and maintenance. The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. Nearly 390,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving. One out of every four car accidents in the United States is caused by texting and driving. Gary Barbera took the opportunity to utilize the sign for the dealership's signature PSA message.



Barbera renewed 100 Big Belly Solar Green City Recycling Kiosks throughout the City of Philadelphia for PSA's only. The original Barbera Cares Keep Philadelphia Beautiful, The Don't Text and Drive – Slow Down Phone Down featuring the Barbera Cares Bear, The Pretty Pink Ribbon Support AACR Cancer Research, and the Support for The Roxborough YMCA and the Northeast Philadelphia YMCA. Solar Recycling Kiosks. The Barbera Cares Program has been a supporter of the Roxborough YMCA for 30 years when Gary Barbera opened his first dealership on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough he was quick to join the Roxborough YMCA board. Barbera's on the Boulevard is located in Northeast Philadelphia so it is a much-loved community organization and of course The AACR is so critical. These Solar Recycling Kiosks advance environmental goals and support smart city effort units are solar-powered and compact waste to hold 5 times as much waste as a traditional trash bins. Through smart sensors, the units communicate to a centralized dashboard to alert crews when stations are ready for collection. Green City Solutions, LLC has subsidized the majority of the capital investment through the sale of patronizing the units with community businesses.



Barbera has also supported the Bus Shelter Bench Revitalization Program by helping to subsidize the costs involved with replacing the outdated units by aligning the PSA Don't Text and Drive, the dealership's stronghold message, with the furniture. Over 150 units along the Boulevard, in the surrounding suburbs, as well as a portion of Bus Shelters in South Jersey, Bucks County, Montco, Chester, and Delco. Mass transit is a cost-effective manner to travel while helping to reduce the ever mounting gridlock of our busy roadways. Bus riders wait in a more comfortable setting while staying clear of the elements.



The 6ABC Digital Message Board is displaying The Barbera Cares Bear Slow Down Phone Down Don't Text and Drive public service announcement is running All Summer long on the 6ABC corner of City Line Avenue. This special digital message has been up for a few weeks now and will remain so throughout the summer.



Barbera Cares is Supporting, Enhancing and Inspiring all of the Wildwood Boardwalk strollers to take a break in their Sun Shelters and check out the special message to Don't Text and Walk. Wildwood Boardwalk is visited by 100's of thousands vacationers every summer is a fun filled destination. While having fun Gary Barbera would like to remind you Safety First… whether Strolling on the boards or walking in the streets.



The Barbera Cares Program Summertime 30th Anniversary Celebratory Community Outreach continues on…



The John DeBella Veterans Radio-a-Thon for VMC – The Veteran's Multi-Service Center servicing the Greater Philadelphia Region. Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Program and the Barbera Cares Bear joined the Veterans Radiothon at the 8:00 am hour to co-host alongside John DeBella. encouraging listeners to make a donation to help the heroes who have put their lives on the line for our country. Throughout the The 12-hour fundraiser was fittingly held outside at the National Constitution Center on Independence Mall on Flag Day.



Gary Barbera was humbled to participate in this broadcast to raise money for the Veterans Multi-Service Center. "It's our duty to continue honoring our military veterans by providing services to assist these men, women, and their families after their call of duty concludes. The VMC serves those who served. It's the least we can do to thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice. We are blessed to have the non-profit VMC right in our backyard! On 4th Street." This year the Radiothon collected $140,000 in donations to help our local heroes who have served our country. 94% of all donations collected by the VMC goes directly to the Veterans. Gary was motivated to clean out his closets to donate clothing to the VMC thrift shop located on Frankford Avenue. If you have any gently used clothing or household goods think about donating them to the VMC.



The Barbera Summertime Splash Bathing Suit Bash at Max Myers Playground

Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Bear teamed up with State Rep. Jared Solomon to give out new swimsuits to the children and families so they can beat the heat in a safe, friendly environment. Swimming Pool Rules and Regulations require that actual swimsuits be worn in the pool. Street clothing disqualifies anyone from taking a dip. There are safety reasons for the rules but it can be tough for families to buy new swimwear for their children. When the need was heard Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Program delivered a solution… new swimwear for the kids. The Beloved Barbera Mascot the Barbera Bear was on-site to lend a paw giving out the new swimwear. Click here to see the video.



The Barbera Cares Bear and the Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator Paced the Annual iHeart Sista Strut at Xfinity Live!



The Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator and the Barbera Bear lead the festivities as the pace vehicle for the Sista Strut. DJs from iHeart's The Breeze, Valerie Knight, Dan Blackman and Helen Little rode in the Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator while Patty Jackson got everyone pumped to start strutting. Sista Strut raises awareness for breast cancer and benefits The American Association for Cancer Research. The Barbera Bear was cheering everyone on and walked alongside cancer survivors and all of those who strutted to raise funds for the AACR. The Sista Strut participants were met with applause and high fives from the Barbera Bear when they crossed the finish line.



African American women have a 41% higher death rate from breast cancer than white women? And, they are more likely to be diagnosed before age 40. That needs to change! Get involved with the iHeart Sista Strut, The Barbera Cares Program and the AACR to make a difference!



Festivals and Parades and More Parades

The Barbera Cares Bear and the Barbera Street team answer the calls annually to drive in community parades and for appearances at festivals. This summer Barbera Cares was at the Narberth War Memorial Day Parade, The 9th Street Italian Market Festival, the San Juan Bautista Camden Parade and Festival, the Wildwood Jeep Invasion, the Atlantic City Boardwalk, The Manayunk Arts Festival, The Norristown 4th of July Parade driving for Miss Montgomery County, Miss Liberty Bell, Miss Liberty Bell Teen, Miss Mountain and in the 102nd Lawncrest 4th of July Parade driving State Representative Jared Solomon.



For further information on any of the Barbera Cares Charities and Community Outreach Programs visit www.garybarberacares.org or www.garybarbera.com