The Genital Herpes Virus vs. Sea Snails?; the CBCD Reviews New Scientific Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Recent research from Australia showed that the blood of the abalone, an edible sea snail, contains anti-herpes properties. Elements within the blood were shown to block the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) from entering human cells. These elements are called hemocyanins. Dr. Fariba Dehghani explains. “Hemocyanins are giant copper-containing glycoproteins and their primary function is to collect and deliver oxygen to desired tissues. Our study shows that abalone hemocyanin inhibits herpes simplex infection.” (1) Dr. Dehghani is the Director of Bioengineering Research at the Faculty of Engineering and Information Technologies at the University of Sydney, Australia. The CBCD congratulates the Australian research team on their interesting discovery. However, the Center reminds the public that a new treatment based on the antiviral properties of abalone blood may take years to reach the marketplace. Therefore the Center recommends two safe and effective, natural HSV remedies currently on the market.



Click to learn more about genital herpes symptoms.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2), take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HSV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at CBCD, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Dr. Cunningham, who was involved in the research on the antiviral properties of the abalone, said that “with the information we now have, we are hopeful that we can develop an anti-viral therapy that will prevent or reduce recurrence of the (herpes) virus and/or hasten healing of the lesions.” (1) The raw material for the Australian research came from the blood of black lip abalone found in pristine bays along the Tasmanian coastline. (1)



What current treatments are available against the herpes virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (2) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to learn more about Novirin and herpes virus and Gene-Eden-VIR and herpes virus.



References:



(1)Hollick, V. Seabed solution for cold sores. Medicalxpress.com



(2)Polansky, H. Itzkovitz E. Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease. CBCD Publishing, 2003.