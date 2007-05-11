The Global Journey to Cure Breast Cancer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Where else do you find such a historical medical science intersection than in Philadelphia? Here where a Swedish scientist Carl Linnaeus 300th birthday is celebrated this year. Linnaeus “created the system for organizing and naming plants and animals that all biologists still use.”



Where would the “baby boomers” be without the invention of bifocals by Benjamin Franklin? The same Benjamin Franklin who along with Dr. Thomas Bond in 1751 started Pennsylvania Hospital, America’s first! From these roots based in the “Quaker Colonies” grew many mighty trees of medical science.



The Global Journey Foundation is proud to accept the kind and generous offer by the Plasterer’s Union, Local 8 to host the 1St Annual Cure for Breast Cancer Golf Outing, Thursday, May 17th at the Northampton Valley Country Club. Bill Taylor, President/Business Agent and Tom Kilkenny, Business Manager/Financial Secretary along with Mark Harder, Labor Liaison/Apprentice Instructor expect a great event for a great cause. Joe Conklin has volunteered to add his comedic talents. Joe, “The man of a Thousand Voices” will no doubt add many a laugh! After all, Laughter is still the best medicine!



The benefit will greatly help the cause that Dr. Ernie Bodai began in July 1998 to raise funds to cure breast cancer. Over 900 million stamps have been sold with over $60 Million going to over 133 research projects funded by National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense at medical centers throughout the United States. The Breast Cancer Research semi-postal stamp was issued on July 29, 1998, at a first day ceremony held in the White House. It was the first semi-postal in U.S. history. (see: http://www.curebreastcancer.org)



