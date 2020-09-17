The Global Specialty Gas Market Is Expected to Reach USD 65.1 Billion in 2020

Lewes, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --Specialty gases are a new category of industrial gases. They can be divided into electronic gases, high-purity gases, and standard gases according to their application fields. Electronic gas refers to the gas that can be used in the electronics industry. It is one of the most important raw materials. It can be divided into electronic special gas and electronic bulk gas. Electronic gas is widely used in ion implantation, etching, vapor deposition, doping, and other processes.



Specialty gases are widely used in emerging industries such as integrated circuits, display panels, photovoltaic energy, fiber optic cables, new energy vehicles, aerospace, environmental protection, and medical care industries. In 2019, the electronics industry accounted for about 41% of global specialty gas sales, petrochemicals accounted for about 39%, medical and environmental protection accounted for about 10%, and other industries accounted for about 10%.



The global specialty gas market maintains a steady growth trend. The market size is expected to reach US$65.1 billion in 2020, of which the demand for specialty gases in the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest. The market size is expected to reach US$16.8 billion in 2020, accounting for 25.80% of the global specialty gas consumption.



The specialty gas industry has high barriers to entry. The five major companies, namely Air Liquide, Linde Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Airgas, Air Products, and Chemicals control more than 90% of the global specialty gas production. The global specialty gas market presents an oligopoly pattern.



The top 5 players in the global specialty gases market include:

Air Liquide

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC)

Linde Group

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Airgas



Market segmentation, by product types:

Pure Gases

Gas Mixtures



Market segmentation, by applications:

Electronics and Semiconductors

Energy and Electricity

Petroleum Chemical Industry

Steel and Nonferrous Metal Smelting

Refrigeration and Thermal Engineering

Biochemical and Environmental Monitoring

Medical Research and Diagnosis

Food Preservation

Analysis and Calibration

Others



