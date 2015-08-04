The GoDoggie Team Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Introduce Pet Tracking Device

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --Since the early days of human civilization, pets have become an inseparable part of families. Every person loves spending quality time with and being loved by his/her pets. However, the experience of losing a pet can be a devastating one for any pet lover. GoDoggie plans to bring an end to this problem.



There have been tremendous technological advances in the pet product market. However, the electric fences, microchips, and ID tags available in the market have failed to keep pets from getting lost. While the GoDoggie team admits that it is impossible to stop pets from getting lost, their GPS device ensures that these lost pets can always be found.



Functionally speaking, GoDoggie is a waterproof, light-weight, quarter-sized device that attaches to a pet's collar. Once attached, it allows pet owners to see the exact location of their pets on their mobile device. The manufacturers claim that this product is effective, durable, and easy to use and charge.



Three members of the GoDoggie team have already experienced the pain of losing a pet. Talking about this incidence still brings back a sad, helpless feeling in team member Mario Claretto. "Samson wandered away from home through a slightly opened gate. After posting signs, trips to dog shelters, weeks and months of looking……Samson was never reunited with our family. One year ago, in the spring of 2014, we began investigating the possibility of developing a device that would prevent these situations. In just a few shorts months, we will have our final solution, a GPS tracker, ready to attach to your furry friend."



GoDoggie has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $120,000. This amount will be spent on the final development and the market launch of GoDoggie. All the backers of this campaign will receive a GoDoggie device absolutely free of cost. They, however, would be required to pay a year's worth of the service fees in advance.



