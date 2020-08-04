The Goldwater Law Firm Is Giving a Healthcare Worker $500

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2020 --Phoenix, AZ: The Goldwater Law Firm is hosting a giveaway to reward one inspirational healthcare worker with a $500 Visa gift card. The person who nominated them will receive a $250 gift card.



Supporting Healthcare Workers



In order to participate, visit the Goldwater Law Firm website and fill out the form to nominate a Phoenix, AZ, healthcare worker who you feel has been an inspiration during this time of panic and loss and deserves a chance to win a $500 gift card.



The Goldwater Law Firm understands that the Phoenix, AZ, community has been hit hard with the fear, loss, and pain that has come with COVID-19. However, while some of us close the doors to our offices, or work remotely from home, healthcare workers continue to battle this pandemic on the front lines, risking their own lives and health in the process. These workers have been a true inspiration of hope and humanity in these dark and unprecedented times.



That is why Attorney Bob Goldwater and his team at the Phoenix personal injury law firm, The Goldwater Law Firm, want to give one deserving healthcare worker a Visa gift card of $500 to spend on whatever they want. The person who nominates the winning worker will also receive a gift card of $250 for themselves. The Goldwater Law Firm believes in giving back to the community, and that now, more than ever, is the time to do that.



About The Goldwater Law Firm

The Goldwater Law Firm is a Phoenix, AZ, based firm serving injured individuals and their families in the community and across the country with widely-recognized legal representation. The Goldwater team helps people facing a wide range of cases, like mass tort litigation against major corporations and personal injury cases caused by the irresponsible actions of another, fight to recover money for their losses. They are available 24/7 to take your case no matter where you are in the country. They have recovered millions in settlements for their clients, and they can help you, too. Learn more about the Goldwater Law Firm by visiting: https://goldwaterlawfirm.com/.