'The Good Stuff' Releases New Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --The Good Stuff, a designer of essential home products, has released reusable makeup remover pads for sale nationwide on Amazon. An eco-friendly alternative to single-use makeup cleansing wipes, The Good Stuff's affordable cleansing pads made of 100% organic bamboo cotton are machine washable and guaranteed to last for more than 1,000 washes, saving both money and the environment.



"Making the change from disposable facial wipes to our reusable cotton rounds is a luxury to be experienced!," said Paul Hersko, CEO of The Good Stuff. "Not only are our reusable makeup remover pads better for the environment, but they also feel amazing. Soft, strong, and gentle against your skin, they clean makeup away quickly, leaving you feeling refreshed. So buy our reusable pads today, because it's a great day to start an eco-friendly cleansing routine and help save the planet one round at a time!"



The Good Stuff's reusable makeup remover pads are sold in a starter kit package with 16 eco-friendly cotton rounds that feel better to use than the disposable type. Included among the 16 pads are three distinct cleansing textures: textured, velvet, and smooth. Six pieces are textured with terry cotton for makeup removal, five pieces are soft velvet for sensitive areas, and the remaining five are smooth for toner application. Each pad measures over three inches in diameter and can be used with all types of cleansing products.



Once used, The Good Stuff's reusable makeup remover pads are easy to clean. Sold with a handy washbag, place the rounds inside and simply add them to your laundry. Once washed, the pads are as good as new and can be reused time and time again. Unlike other competitor reusable pads on the market that break down after the first wash, The Good Stuff's pads have been tested and are guaranteed to last through 1,000 washes.



The Good Stuff's reusable rounds save customers money since single-use cleansing products must be continually purchased. Meanwhile, The Good Stuff's cleansing pads can just be purchased once and will last for years. The Good Stuff's reusable makeup remover pads are priced at $18.99 USD on Amazon.com. If buyers are unsatisfied with the pads for any reason, they are eligible for a full refund within the first 30 days.



For more information and to purchase The Good Stuff's reusable makeup remover pads, visit Amazon.com or https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082P39GQ8?psc=1.