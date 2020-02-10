'The Good Stuff' Releases New Watercolor Brush Pen Set

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2020 --The Good Stuff, a designer of essential home products, has released a new Watercolor Brush Pen Set for sale nationwide on Amazon. Crafted for artists of all ages, the premium watercolor pens are as easy to use as traditional felt tip markers but with the technique and finish of a real watercolor paintbrush. Sold with 26 pens, including 24 vibrant colors and two water pens for advanced watercolor techniques, The Good Stuff's Watercolor Brush Pen Set makes for a perfect gift for one's self, kids, or any art-loving crafter of any age and skill level.



"Our Watercolor Brush Pen Set is ideal for both adults and children to color, paint, and write in bright vibrant brushstrokes with no waterpots to spill or messy pallets to clean," said Paul Hersko, CEO of The Good Stuff. "Our pens are designed with high-quality, durable nylon tips that are guaranteed to last longer than other low-quality versions on the market that dry up, clog, and lose bristles. So choose the watercolor brush pens that have been put to the test and grab a set of The Good Stuff's watercolor pens today!"



The Good Stuff's Watercolor Brush Pen Set allows users to create beautiful works of watercolor art with the fuss-free simplicity of pen and paper drawing and without the mess of brushes, saving time when both setting up and tidying up. Perfect for both kids and adult coloring books, freehand painting of landscapes, portraits, and still life, and calligraphy brushwork, The Good Stuff's Watercolor Brush pens are as versatile as they are fun to use.



Simply create beautiful works of art, just remove the lid and start to paint. For advanced techniques, the supplied water pens can be gently squeezed humidify the brush tip and release the water. Once complete, rinse the tip with water and put the cap back on. The pens are then ready to be used again and again.



The Good Stuff's Watercolor Brush Pen Set is priced at $19.99 USD on Amazon.com. If buyers are unsatisfied with the pens for any reason, they are eligible for a full refund within the first 30 days.



For more information and to purchase The Good Stuff's Watercolor Brush Pen Set, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0849X9YYT/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_f9xqEbF08P2ZN.