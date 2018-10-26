The Goodspeed Petrol Is a Modern Timepiece Collection Inspired by Vintage Racing Watches

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2018 --The Goodspeed Petrol, an all new modern timepiece collection inspired by vintage racing watches, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The 1960s and 70s represented a heyday of iconic racing watches. Brands were sprouted with the sole mission of developing timepieces with automotive racing as their focus. Due to their obvious use during this time, finding a watch from this period in mint condition is an impossible, if not expensively out of reach endeavor.



"I've been a 'watch guy' for quite a while, and I love the look of the vintage chronographs this era. There were a lot of iconic watches made during this time as more and more brands began making watches for automotive race car drivers," says founder and CEO Jeremy Burlingame on the inspiration behind the project. "I wanted a watch with a vintage look, but one that was reliable, always ready to go and kept perfect time day in and day out. And that was in budget. I designed the Petrol based on all of these characteristics: packed with the best modern components, with a vintage feel at an affordable price."



The Petrol takes design cues from iconic racing watches of the 60s and 70s. With a speedometer inspired face and an Italian racing rally strap, the vintage pieces oozes nostalgia aesthetics. The watch is built using high quality modern components that ensure its accuracy and dependability creating the perfect blend between vintage design and modern performance.



Goodspeed Petrol Specifications:



- Stainless 316L high polished case

- 42 mm wide (without crown) is the perfect size for the wrist

- Seiko VK64 Mecha-Quartz movement with Chronograph

- Domed Sapphire crystal is highly scratch resistant and includes anti-reflective coating

- Waterproof to 10 Atmospheres/100 meters/330 feet (i.e. you can wear it swimming)

- Black Italian leather racing rally strap

- Uni-directional rotating bezel, date window, high powered lume on hands and hour markers

- Caseback is engraved with its serial number out of the 1,500 produced

- Includes a genuine leather case large enough to hold your sunglasses



"Goodspeed Watches is committed to producing timepieces that take their inspiration from the era of auto racing when driving was still an analog experience that required skill and style," adds Burlingame. "We combine that vintage style with the latest in watchmaking technology so every watch is the perfect blend between style and performance. We know you have a choice when it comes to the watch on your wrist, choose a watch that reflects your passions."



The Goodspeed Petrol is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2q8gkSH



