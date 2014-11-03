The Grandeur of North India Is Being Celebrated by Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd

New Delhi, Delhi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2014 --India is a vast country with 29 states and has been divided into different zones such as north, south, east and west. North India is that part of the country which is distinguished by its lush greenery of grasslands, snow peaked mountains, impressive forts, pacifying hill stations, religious shrines, and exotic flora and fauna. Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd is celebrating the grandeur of North India with the famous North India tour.



North India comprises of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttaranchal. This part of the country spreads its own charm through its culture, heritage, environment, architect and tradition and these aspects tend to allure a lot of tourists. Not only tourist, but also photographers are also allured by this charm.



In deep discussion about this tour, spokesmen of Compass India Holiday told us that opting for North India tour is a wise decision as jewels of India are discovered during this tour. The northern region of India welcomes its visitors with its myriad colors of its cultural diversity, geographical splendor, culinary delights and historical heritage.



This tour is also combined with photographic tour and forms the best tour known as North India Photo Tour. This would be great experience for the photographers as well as for the travelers as this region has been a witness of a great dynasty and cultures and they have left their imprints which have given birth to a rich cultural variety which is a rare masterpiece and impossible to be found anywhere. This is a great opportunity for all to capture it through the photographic lens.



These tours can interweave countless breathtaking experiences such as speculating colorful live performances of art scenes, bowing at vintage temples to stone replicas of Gods and Goddess, trekking at the snowcapped peaks of the majestic Himalayas, enlivens oneself in soothing hill stations, gobbling upon the mouthwatering cuisines.



Compass India Holidays is experienced in making North India photo expedition exceptional from all tours and travel companies. This tour has enchanted everyone with its calm natural beauty and magnificent architecture which has gained a lot of fame over the years.



About Compass India Holidays

With more than decade experience in inbound tourism, the Company understands the need of world travelers who wish to travel and explore the Indian Sub-continent. Compass India Holiday is equipped with trained professionals who design tours and packages that suit every client’s needs as they feel that safety and luxury on our land remains a first priority.



For assistance on any travel related service you can just browse our websites:

http://www.compassindiainc.com

http://www.compasstours.com

http://www.compassindiainc.es



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

35 Link Road

New Delhi 110024 India

T +91 11 4059 0538 – 39

F +91 11 2983 1299 / 4160 2114

Email: travel@compassindiainc.com