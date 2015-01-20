The Green Deal in Scotland Offered by Green Deal Eco

Roslin, Midlothian -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --The Green Deal will aid property owners in Scotland to make the proper energy-saving improvements in their properties while making sure they can pay for it. The Green Deal aims to help the environment by replacing energy sources that are harming the environment with improved versions. To offer advice on the Green Deal in Scotland, Green Deal Eco launched a new website. The website's aim is to provide a venue for users to know more about the program and its benefits. The website also highlights facts regarding the Green Deal and the process behind it. Property owners who have doubts regarding the program can visit the website to read more about it.



A contact number is provided for those interested applicants or they may also request for an advisor to call back by filling in the form provided. For those who want to know if they are eligible for the Green Deal program, they can utilize the website to send in an application form. The Green Deal was developed for home owners who want to improve their energy savings but with no funds available to do so.



For property owners who want to know how much they will be able to save if they sign up for the Green Deal, the website provides an application to calculate savings. First, users have to choose the type of home they possess, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms inside the house and the type of boiler they are using. Then they have to enter their energy bills and if they pay for boiler maintenance or not. The users will then have to fill up a form so a Green Deal Eco representative can contact them regarding their estimated savings.



About Green Deal Eco

Green Deal Eco is a company in UK offering energy efficiency solutions to property owners. The company launched in 2013 and continues to offer energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit their website at http://www.greendealeco.org or e-mail their public address info@greendealeco.org. You may also call 0131 440 8258 or visit their business address at Green Deal Eco, 1 Midlothian Innovation Centre, Pentlandfield, Roslin, Midlothian EH25 9RE.