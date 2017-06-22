"The Guardians" Martial Arts Movie Released on Amazon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2017 --The cast and crew of the low budget, independent martial arts movie, The Guardians, are celebrating, as the movie has just been released on Amazon.



The Guardians, which runs for 45 minutes, tells the story of a sacred object hidden within a martial arts temple. When the temple and its contents are threatened by the Evil Ninja Clan, it falls to three brave warriors to stand up and defend it.



Produced by New York-based Electronic Eagle Films, The Guardians was filmed in 2016 entirely on location in Woodstock and Manhattan, with some crucial scenes being shot in Central Park. It was written, directed and produced by martial arts expert Sebastian Garcia Lorenzo, who formed Electronic Eagle Films for the specific purpose of pursuing his passion for making martial arts movies. Although he has previously acted and choreographed fight scenes in several other martial arts movies, The Guardians is only his second film as a writer/director/producer. His first was a seven-minute short.



Sebastian believed in this movie so much he risked his own money to make it, achieving impressive results on a budget of just $20,000. It's an achievement he's justifiably proud of.



"This is the biggest project I have ever done," he says with a smile. "I took a personal loan to finance the project. I guess this is as DIY as it can get."



The Guardians stars ShoDoMe, Randall Trang, and Asen Grigorov, as well as Sebastian himself, who takes the role of "GQ". Supporting performances come from Lorraine Tai, Nicole Ariel Figueroa and Lis Locascio. All the lead actors are highly proficient in various martial arts disciplines, with several even running their own martial arts schools in the New York area. Sebastian, whose background is in Kung Fu, choreographed all of the fight scenes himself.



Producing a movie of this standard on such a low budget is unusual; with The Guardians, Sebastian and his team show that it can be done and that you can have fun doing it. A must for all fans of traditional Chinese martial arts movies, this film also has a modern twist that will help introduce other film fans to the genre. It's a warm homage that manages to maintain its own sense of originality. Not a bad achievement for $20k!



The Guardians is available now at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072M39SM7