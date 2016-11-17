New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Guerrilla Diet & Lifestyle Program" by Galit Goldfarb is a Silver Medal Winner in the Non-Fiction - Health - Fitness category in our 2016 International Book Award Contest.



The Guerrilla Diet & Lifestyle Program reveals the secret to the healthiest diet for human consumption. In fact, this diet is not really a diet, but rather a total lifestyle program that is backed by solid scientific evidence from many different scientific fields combined, including genetics, evolutionary science, anthropology, zoology, medicine, and nutritional sciences.



This book holds the knowledge and step by step guidelines readers need to apply the ideal diet for human consumption along with precise lifestyle habit changing plans to support readers on their path to optimal health, vitality, and longevity.



Kirkus Book review: "A highly scientific, impressively researched map to better health through a plant-based diet."



Learn more at https://goo.gl/93gxGG.



The Guerrilla Diet & Lifestyle Program: https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-guerrilla-diet-lifestyle-program



